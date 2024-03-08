MONTRÉAL, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This press release is issued under Regulation 62-103 respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (Regulation 62-103) for the purposes of informing the market of certain changes regarding the control that Janine Bombardier (Janine), Claire B. Beaudoin (Claire), Huguette B. Fontaine (Huguette), and J.R. André Bombardier (André, and, together with Janine, Claire and Huguette, the Principal Shareholders) have over the Class A (multiple voting) shares (the Class A shares) of Bombardier Inc. (Bombardier or the Corporation) held by the Bombardier family in connection with a reorganization of the Bombardier family’s business.