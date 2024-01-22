The addition of UCB’s Bimzelx in the EU and pending US approval adds to the growing momentum of the class, first established by Novartis’ Cosentyx and Eli Lilly’s Taltz, according to Spherix Global Insights.

EXTON, PA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since the first US FDA-approved tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor in 2002 for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), TNF’s have upheld their status as the primary standard of care. However, recent years have witnessed a transformative shift in both the US and EU markets, as rheumatologists increasingly favor alternative mechanisms, notably IL-17 inhibitors. The current IL-17 market includes Novartis’s Cosentyx, which gained first-to-market status in the US in 2015, followed by Eli Lilly’s Taltz five years later, challenging the historical dominance of TNFs.

According to data from Spherix Global Insights’ RealTime Dynamix™: Psoriatic Arthritis (EU), the inclination of rheumatologists (n=257) toward TNFs as their preferred Mechanism of Action (MOA) experienced a substantial decline from the close of 2022 to the conclusion of 2023. In contrast, within that timeframe, rheumatologists saw a preference for IL-17s more than double, indicating a noteworthy transformation in treatment preferences.

Over half of rheumatologists cite efficacy as their primary motive for favoring IL-17 inhibitors in PsA treatment, regularly underscoring the class’s success in treating both skin and joint manifestations. One rheumatologist expresses:

“I feel that it is the best MOA because it is target specific for PsA and it is effective in treating joints, skin as well as dactylitis.”

This trend of transitioning away from TNFs amongst rheumatologists is expected to persist with the recent EU approval of UCB’s Bimzelx, as highlighted by early adoption in Germany. Physicians project a decline in the prescribing of TNFs, with Bimzelx expected to double in share upon launching into other EU markets. Notably, rheumatologists consistently express a preference for Cosentyx over Taltz, a sentiment likely to strengthen with the introduction of an intravenous formulation.

While awaiting approval in the US, Bimzelx has gained significant interest, as indicated by Spherix’s pre-launch metrics, encompassing familiarity, satisfaction, degree of advance, and candidacy. A substantial portion of US rheumatologists anticipate prescribing Bimzelx to their PsA patients within the first three months of commercial availability.

As the treatment landscape for PsA undergoes dynamic changes, staying ahead of these shifting trends becomes essential for effective patient management and optimal treatment outcomes. The evolving preferences among rheumatologists highlight the growing significance of IL-17 inhibitors, setting the stage for a new era of PsA management.

Spherix will continue to track the PsA market within our RealTime Dynamix™: Psoriatic Arthritis services. Stay up to date on further shifts as new treatments emerge and current treatments expand in the market.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company’s unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology, and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorse.

CONTACT: Maxine Yarnall, Rheumatology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 [email protected]