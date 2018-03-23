Changes in Direction and Operation of Walker Lane

Lakewood, CO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phillip Allen, CEO of Walker Lane Exploration, Inc., (WKLN) is pleased to announce major changes in the direction and operations of the Company. On December 26, 2017, the Company successfully rescinded the Asset Purchase Agreement originally consummated with SJE Mining on July 31, 2014. As a key element of the Rescission Agreement, SJE Mining surrendered to the Company Treasury 6,150,000 of their original 8,000,000 shares of common stock. Please see details in the 8-K current report Edgar filing on February 8, 2018.

With the completion of the Rescission of the Asset Purchase Agreement, Walker Lane proceeded to enter into a Share Exchange Agreement on February 19, 2018 with XON Energy Resources, Inc., of Austin, TX. Under the terms of the Agreement XON will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker Lane and the owners of XON would receive approximately 45% of the authorized and issued common stock of the Company. See 8-K current report Edgar Filing dated February 19, 2018 for full details.

Walker Lane successfully completed the Share Exchange Agreement with XON Energy Resources on the 15th of March and is now in position to move the company into production.

About Walker Lane Exploration, Inc., Walker Lane (WKLN) has been a Nevada development stage mining company since 2007. It was originally Goldspan Resources, Inc., (GSPN). On July 31, 2014 the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with SJE Mining which resulted in changing the name to Walker Lane Exploration and the trading symbol (WKLN) in November of 2014. This action was filed with Edgar and is accessible for your review. If you have further questions, please contact Phil Allen at 303.875.1044.

Investor Relations contact: Phillip Allen, CEO; 303.875.1044 or [email protected]