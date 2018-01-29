Breaking News
Changes in the shareholder structure of Private Equity Holding AG

Zug, January 29, 2018

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces changes in its shareholder structure as a result of several transactions which took place today: the shareholder group Alpha Associates, consisting of current and former members of the management of Alpha Associates AG, has increased its stake and now holds more than 35% of the company’s stock. The company itself has acquired 100,000 treasury shares (without voting rights) as part of today’s transactions and has crossed the reporting threshold for voting rights of 3%.

The respective disclosure notifications and the reports of the individual management transactions will be published on time and can be viewed on the website of SIX Exchange Regulation (https://www.six-exchange-regulation.com/de/home/publications/management-transactions.html;https://www.six-exchange-regulation.com/de/home/publications/significant-shareholders.html).

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:
Emanuel Eftimiu, Investor Relations, [email protected], phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

