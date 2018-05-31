Breaking News
Changes in Tikkurila Management Team and responsibility areas

Tikkurila Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
May 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Fredrik Linde (born 1971, M.Sc. Eng., eMBA) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Operations, and a member of the Tikkurila Management Team. Operations include product care, production, logistics and HSE (Health, Safety and Environment). Linde has worked at Tikkurila since 2009, being previously responsible for supply chain planning (2017-2018) and leading Scandinavian supply chain (2009-2017). During 1998-2009, Linde held several production and HSE-related leadership positions at AstraZeneca in Sweden.

Petri Miettinen (born 1968, M.Sc. Econ.) Senior Vice President, Operations, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sourcing. He will continue as a member of the Tikkurila Management Team. Previously, Sourcing has been a part of Operations but as of June 1, 2018, it will be separated as its own function including direct and indirect sourcing. Miettinen has worked at Tikkurila and been a member of the Management Team since 2007.

As of June 1, 2018, the Tikkurila Management Team consists of the following members and responsibility areas:

  • Elisa Markula, CEO
  • Melisa Bärholm, Senior Vice President, Human Resources
  • Jukka Havia, CFO
  • Fredrik Linde, Senior Vice President, Operations
  • Petri Miettinen, Senior Vice President, Sourcing
  • Meri Vainikka, Senior Vice President, Offering
  • Senior Vice President, Sales, to be appointed later  

“We bring along Sourcing, a new important function, to the Management Team. Raw material and packaging material costs account for approximately half of Tikkurila’s revenue. I believe that we have many opportunities to improve our efficiency in both direct and indirect sourcing,” says CEO Elisa Markula. “I am excited to have Fredrik joining our Management Team. He has done excellent work in developing resource efficient production in Sweden and this knowledge will be utilized throughout the Tikkurila Group”.

Tikkurila Oyj
Elisa Markula, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Elisa Markula, CEO, mobile +358 50 596 0978, [email protected]

Sustainable Nordicness
Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades. We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries and our 3,000 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. In 2017, our revenue totaled EUR 582 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start to finish since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com

