CHANGES IN UUTECHNIC GROUP’S BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE November 1, 2017 at 8:15 am

CHANGES IN UUTECHNIC GROUP’S BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

Uutechnic Group will dissolve the position of the vice president of Tanks & Rolls business line and from the beginning of November 2017 plant managers of Tanks & Rolls business line will report directly to the CEO of Uutechnic Group.

Martti Heikkilä will be appointed as development director of Uutechnic Group from November 1, 2017. He will be responsible for Group marketing, development of procurement, sales support, and other development projects.

Harri Tuomela, plant manager of Japrotek Oy Ab, and Jarmo Vanha-aho, plant manager of AP-Tela, will be appointed to the management team of Uutechnic Group from November 1, 2017.

Members of Uutechnic Group’s management from November 1, 2017 are CEO Jouko Peräaho, development director Martti Heikkilä, finance manager Leena Junninen, plant manager Harri Tuomela, vice president Jussi Vaarno and plant manager Jarmo Vanha-aho.

In Uusikaupunki November 1, 2017

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Jouko Peräaho, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 500 740 808

www.uutechnicgroup.fi

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

Uutechnic Group’s business consists of one segment, Process Solutions, which is divided into two business lines: Mixing Technology and Tanks & Rolls. Mixing Technology business line consists of Stelzer Rührtechnik Int. GmbH and Uutechnic Oy. Tanks & Rolls business line consists of Japrotek Oy Ab and AP-Tela Oy.