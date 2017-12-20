Changes to the Market Cap Segments

RELEASE 20.12.2017 SHARES

As from January 2, 2018 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic:

Exchange Orderbook Code Issuer Long Name ISIN Current Segment New List XSTO CEVI CellaVision AB SE0000683484 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO G5EN G5 Entertainment AB SE0001824004 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO GARO Garo AB SE0008008262 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO HTRO Hexatronic Group AB SE0002367797 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO KABE B KABE AB ser. B SE0000107724 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO KNOW Knowit AB SE0000421273 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO MSON A Midsona AB ser. A SE0000565210 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO MSON B Midsona AB ser. B SE0000565228 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO MRG Mr Green & Co AB SE0006963682 Small Cap Mid Cap XSTO ORI Oriflame Holding AG CH0256424794 Mid Cap Large Cap XSTO SENS Sensys Gatso Group AB SE0000567729 Mid Cap Small Cap XSTO SWOL B Swedol AB ser. B SE0001733841 Small Cap Mid Cap XHEL EVLI Evli Pankki Oyj B FI4000170915 Small Cap Mid Cap XHEL FIA1S Finnair Oyj FI0009003230 Mid Cap Large Cap XHEL SAA1V Sanoma Oyj FI0009007694 Mid Cap Large Cap XHEL UPONOR Uponor Oyj FI0009002158 Mid Cap Large Cap XCSE ALMB Alm. Brand A/S DK0015250344 Mid Cap Large Cap XCSE COLUM Columbus A/S DK0010268366 Small Cap Mid Cap XCSE SPG SP Group A/S DK0010244771 Small Cap Mid Cap XICE SJOVA Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. IS0000024602 Small Cap Mid Cap XICE TM Tryggingamiðstöðin hf. IS0000000586 Small Cap Mid Cap

The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro.

The next Market Cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2019 based on market value in November 2018.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone + 358 9 6166 7287.

Nasdaq Helsinki

Global Listing Services