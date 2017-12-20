Changes to the Market Cap Segments

RELEASE 20.12.2017 SHARES
As from January 2, 2018 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic:
|Exchange
|Orderbook Code
|Issuer Long Name
|ISIN
|Current Segment
|New List
|XSTO
|CEVI
|CellaVision AB
|SE0000683484
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|G5EN
|G5 Entertainment AB
|SE0001824004
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|GARO
|Garo AB
|SE0008008262
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|HTRO
|Hexatronic Group AB
|SE0002367797
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|KABE B
|KABE AB ser. B
|SE0000107724
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|KNOW
|Knowit AB
|SE0000421273
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|MSON A
|Midsona AB ser. A
|SE0000565210
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|MSON B
|Midsona AB ser. B
|SE0000565228
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|MRG
|Mr Green & Co AB
|SE0006963682
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XSTO
|ORI
|Oriflame Holding AG
|CH0256424794
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|XSTO
|SENS
|Sensys Gatso Group AB
|SE0000567729
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|XSTO
|SWOL B
|Swedol AB ser. B
|SE0001733841
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XHEL
|EVLI
|Evli Pankki Oyj B
|FI4000170915
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XHEL
|FIA1S
|Finnair Oyj
|FI0009003230
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|XHEL
|SAA1V
|Sanoma Oyj
|FI0009007694
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|XHEL
|UPONOR
|Uponor Oyj
|FI0009002158
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|XCSE
|ALMB
|Alm. Brand A/S
|DK0015250344
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|XCSE
|COLUM
|Columbus A/S
|DK0010268366
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XCSE
|SPG
|SP Group A/S
|DK0010244771
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XICE
|SJOVA
|Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf.
|IS0000024602
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|XICE
|TM
|Tryggingamiðstöðin hf.
|IS0000000586
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro.
The next Market Cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2019 based on market value in November 2018.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone + 358 9 6166 7287.
