Breaking News
Home / Top News / Changes to the Market Cap Segments

Changes to the Market Cap Segments

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 18 mins ago

RELEASE 20.12.2017 SHARES

 

As from January 2, 2018 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic:

Exchange Orderbook Code Issuer Long Name ISIN Current Segment New List
           
XSTO CEVI CellaVision AB SE0000683484 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO G5EN G5 Entertainment AB SE0001824004 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO GARO Garo AB SE0008008262 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO HTRO Hexatronic Group AB SE0002367797 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO KABE B KABE AB ser. B SE0000107724 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO KNOW Knowit AB SE0000421273 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO MSON A Midsona AB ser. A SE0000565210 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO MSON B Midsona AB ser. B SE0000565228 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO MRG Mr Green & Co AB SE0006963682 Small Cap Mid Cap
XSTO ORI Oriflame Holding AG CH0256424794 Mid Cap Large Cap
XSTO SENS Sensys Gatso Group AB SE0000567729 Mid Cap Small Cap
XSTO SWOL B Swedol AB ser. B SE0001733841 Small Cap Mid Cap
           
XHEL EVLI Evli Pankki Oyj B FI4000170915 Small Cap Mid Cap
XHEL FIA1S Finnair Oyj FI0009003230 Mid Cap Large Cap
XHEL SAA1V Sanoma Oyj FI0009007694 Mid Cap Large Cap
XHEL UPONOR Uponor Oyj FI0009002158 Mid Cap Large Cap
           
XCSE ALMB Alm. Brand A/S DK0015250344 Mid Cap Large Cap
XCSE COLUM Columbus A/S DK0010268366 Small Cap Mid Cap
XCSE SPG SP Group A/S DK0010244771 Small Cap Mid Cap
           
XICE SJOVA Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. IS0000024602 Small Cap Mid Cap
XICE TM Tryggingamiðstöðin hf. IS0000000586 Small Cap Mid Cap

 

The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro.

The next Market Cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2019 based on market value in November 2018.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone + 358 9 6166 7287.

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.