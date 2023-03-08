After a successful inaugural year, the program now includes more than double the number female student athletes and the addition of under-represented sports and schools

Female athletes aren’t getting the NIL equity they deserve so we’re giving 50 deals to help even the playing field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today proudly announces the return of A Fair Shot, a program launched in 2022 to champion gender equity in name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, and to highlight the tax implications of NIL income. This year, the company that revolutionized the tax industry, has teamed up with Fabletics and Jambys to bring greater awareness of the disparity in NIL sponsorships of female student athletes in comparison to their male counterparts. Building on the success of the program’s inaugural year, which supported 19 female college athletes, H&R Block’s 2023 program has expanded to celebrate 50 athletes from 13 different sports, including track & field, lacrosse, rowing, tennis, field hockey, ice hockey, and more, some of which are under-represented in the NIL space. The program now also includes NCAA Division II and Division III schools, as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“At H&R Block, we believe in maximum gains for everyone, and while we’ve seen some progress in closing the equity gap in college sports and NIL deals, there is still lots more work to be done,” said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of H&R Block. “We’re excited for Fabletics and Jambys to join us in leveling the playing field for female college athletes – regardless of sport, division, location, or school size. The more like-minded brands align on doing what’s right, the closer we’ll be to realizing equity and diverse representation in collegiate athletic NIL deals, giving female athletes a fair shot at winning on and off the court, field, and track.”

Since the NCAA began allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness in 2021, female athletes continue to receive fewer sponsorships and lower compensation than their male peers, especially those outside of the Power 5 conferences and mainstream sports. While women’s basketball, volleyball, and softball are among the top five sports for earnings, many women’s sports are still underrepresented and total compensation for female sponsorships pales in comparison to football. That’s why H&R Block has expanded A Fair Shot to include more female athletes, including Zia Cooke (basketball, University of South Carolina), Aniya Hoggatt (track & field, Florida A&M University), Anessa Campos (soccer, Cal State University, Northridge) and Jordy Bahl (softball, University of Oklahoma), who are this year’s athlete spokeswomen. You can see the full list of 2023 A Fair Shot athletes below and at hrblock.com/afairshot.

“I’m proud to team up with H&R Block again for A Fair Shot and welcome new athletes into the mix,” said Zia Cooke, guard on the National Champion University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team and returning A Fair Shot alumna. “As we continue to navigate this male-dominated space, it’s really impressive that a brand like H&R Block is so supportive in not only spreading awareness for NIL equity in college sports, but also helping athletes understand the tax implications of the money we’re earning.”

Capitalizing on these deals during their athletic prime sets athletes up for future financial success, part of which is gaining an understanding and knowledge of the nuances associated with filing and paying taxes on NIL income. Which is why, in addition to sponsorships, H&R Block is helping these athletes navigate the unique tax implications of NIL, many for the first time, by providing tax preparation services and support on key tax decisions resulting from this new income.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with H&R Block and A Fair Shot to increase sponsorship opportunities for female athletes. As a team of former college athletes ourselves, Jambys is excited to support initiatives that recognize the importance of equity in the growing NIL space. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact that A Fair Shot will make,” said Andrew Goble, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Jambys.

This program underscores H&R Block’s purpose to provide help and inspire confidence in its clients and communities everywhere. Learn more about this year’s A Fair Shot athletes, in addition to tax resources related to NIL income, at hrblock.com/afairshot.

2023 A Fair Shot Athlete Roster

Alaina Rochert – Rowing, Michigan State University

Alexa Rossum – Track & Field, Stanford University

Amaya Gainer – Softball, Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University

Anessa Campos – Soccer, California State University, Northridge

Aniya Hoggatt – Track & Field, Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University

Anna Jensen – Rowing, University of Texas

Asha Fletcher – Track & Field, University of California, Berkeley

Avery Connors – Swim & Dive, Aquinas College

Ayoka Lee – Basketball, Kansas State University*

Belle Kuhner – Tennis, College of Charleston

Breana Cook – Tennis, Norfolk State University

Carson Branstine – Tennis, Texas A&M University

Corey Friedenbach – Track & Field, San Diego State University

Derrian Gobourne – Gymnastics, University of Auburn

Emily Cole – Track & Field, Duke University*

Emily Oden – Ice Hockey, University of Minnesota

Emma Grace Berni – Lacrosse, University of Montevallo

Etta Carpender – Rowing, University of Texas

Grace Lyons – Softball, University of Oklahoma

Grace McCallum – Gymnastics, University of Utah*

Icie Cockerham – Golf, University of Southern Mississippi

Jadyn Jay – Rowing, University of Kansas

Jaiden Fields – Softball, University of Georgia*

Jayda Coleman – Softball, University of Oklahoma*

Jordan Chiles – Gymnastics, University of California, Los Angeles*

Jordy Bahl – Softball, University of Oklahoma

Jordynn Cromartie – Gymnastics, Fisk University

Julieanne Bou – Tennis, Marquette University

Karenna Groff – Soccer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Katie Beiler – Rowing, University of Louisville

Kaylin Strahan – Track & Field, Clark Atlanta University

Keonilei Akana – Volleyball, University of Texas

Lauren Waddles – Tennis, Samford University

Lexi Rodriguez – Volleyball, University of Nebraska*

Maya Green – Gymnastics, University of California, Berkeley

Mia Ewell – Softball, Morgan State University

Nicklin Hames – Volleyball, University of Nebraska

Nicole Hansen – Golf, University of Nebraska, Omaha

Olivia King – Ice Hockey, University of Minnesota

Olivia Rothfeld – Tennis, Towson University

Paige McCormick – Swim & Dive, University of Louisville

Paris Washington – Tennis, Southern University

Reagan Martinsen – Lacrosse, Central Michigan University

Sam Swart – Field Hockey/Lacrosse, Syracuse University

Savannah Vach – Volleyball, University of Miami

Shani Idlette – Tennis, Clark Atlanta University

Sydney Large – Rowing, Central Oklahoma University

Trinity Thomas – Gymnastics, University of Florida*

Yasmeen Tinsley – Track & Field, Monmouth University

Zia Cooke – Basketball, University of South Carolina*

*Denotes participation in the 2022 A Fair Shot program, in addition to 2023.

