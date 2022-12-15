Leading channel marketing solution provider and award-winning integrated full-service agency enter into strategic alliance to expand existing collaboration and deliver new unified solutions that fuel client growth and efficiency

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Channel Fusion, an industry-leading provider of comprehensive channel marketing technologies and services, and Stream Companies, a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced today that they are embarking on a new strategic alliance that significantly expands their existing partnership. The new alliance will bring together a comprehensive channel marketing solution set and an expert full-service advertising agency and advertising technology to create a consolidated approach to channel marketing.

The alliance will expand both companies’ offerings and deliver fully integrated solutions for multi-location brands that demand easy, robust, advanced marketing products currently not available in the marketplace today. The two companies will build on their proven success together to offer easy-to-use efficient solutions with the push of a button that deliver large-scale growth opportunities to clients.

“Innovation and customer obsession are threads that run deep through both of our companies, and we’ve seen the benefits play out with our mutual clients and projects over the last few years,” said Subi Ghosh, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “We are extremely excited by the prospect of building the most connected marketing platform in the industry and look forward to what it can bring to so many brands across the country.”

Both companies individually bring over twenty years of experience, growth, and demonstrable success to their clients. Highlights of the expanded alliance include:

Full-service media planning, media buying, and creative services integrated into Channel Fusion’s platform

ShopperSuite technology offered within the Channel Fusion platform to enhance first-party data and deploy advertising seamlessly

Channel Fusion digital advertising solutions built with improved paid search, SEO, and social media advertising that leverages first and third-party market data

Stream Companies upgraded Ad Builder and Digital Asset Management tools for clients

Stream Companies offerings integrated with Channel Fusion co-op advertising management systems, SPIFF/consumer rebates, and point of purchase/point of sale technology for brands and their franchises

“By creating this strategic alliance, we are deepening our commitment to providing brands and their channel partners with the most connected platform and comprehensive ecosystem of channel program capabilities in the industry, all supported by high-touch customer-centric strategists and support specialists,” commented Pankaj Monga, President and CEO of Channel Fusion. “This partnership significantly elevates our ability to deliver outcomes for multi-location brands who want to provide their channel partners with the most innovative, data-driven channel marketing and advertising solutions in the market, all while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience.”

About Channel Fusion:

Channel Fusion is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive channel marketing technologies and services. For 20 years, the company has been delivering strategy, customer experience, and return on investment outcomes for brands and their channel partners. As a result of its continual growth, the company is able to invest in its overall ecosystem of channel marketing solutions to ensure clients can provide their channel partners with channel programs that drive results. The Channel Fusion core technologies and connected platform are supported by a team of customer-centric “Fusers.”

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency. With over 26 years of continued growth and experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to deliver retail traffic and results to businesses across the U.S.

Stream has partnered with over 2,000 businesses in numerous industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance. Automotive clients include some of the biggest publicly and privately-owned companies in the United States. To learn more about Stream’s offerings, visit https://www.streamcompanies.com.