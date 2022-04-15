Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ChannelAdvisor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 6, 2022

ChannelAdvisor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 6, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 6, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the period. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com.

What: ChannelAdvisor First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
   
When: Friday, May 6, 2022
   
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
   
Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 8006946, Toll Free
  (704) 288-0612, Passcode 8006946, Toll
   
Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Raiford Garrabrant
+1 (919) 228-4817
raiford.garrabrant@channeladvisor.com

or

Media Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Caroline Riddle
+1 (919) 439-8026
caroline.riddle@channeladvisor.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.