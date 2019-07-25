Breaking News
Home / Top News / Channelchek, an investor web portal featuring emerging growth companies, launches inspirational podcast series ‘IPO’

Channelchek, an investor web portal featuring emerging growth companies, launches inspirational podcast series ‘IPO’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Christie Hefner featured as first podcast guest to share how she catapulted Playboy Enterprises from the brink of bankruptcy

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire — Noble Financial Group, Inc. (“Noble”) announces today that it has launched a new podcast series on its investor portal, Channelchek.com. The series, entitled “IPO” (which stands for “Ideas,” “People behind them” and “Opportunities they create”), is hosted by award-winning director and producer Brant Pinvidic.

Pinvidic is widely recognized as one of the world’s great creative sales leaders, having sold more than 300 TV and movie projects. With hits like “The Biggest Loser” and “Bar Rescue,” he has been named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “30 Most Powerful Reality Players” five times. But his true passion is business. He has become an accomplished public speaker, C-level corporate consultant, columnist for Forbes, and the host of a top iTunes-rated podcast averaging more than 100,000 downloads per month. This fall, Penguin Random House will release his first business book, “The 3-Minute Rule,” in which he shares his secrets for how to say less and get more with any pitch or presentation.

Each episode of “IPO” will provide the listener with lively conversation focused on what it takes to build successful businesses. The show’s first featured guest is Christie Hefner, who, at only 29 years old, took the helm of her father’s iconic brand, Playboy. On her watch, during an extremely difficult time, the company was transformed from a magazine publisher into an international licensing and multimedia brand. “I know most people probably thought that she got the job because she was Hugh’s daughter,” said Pinvidic. “After you hear her podcast, I think you’ll agree that had nothing to do with the decision.”

The second podcast in the series (released at the end of July) will feature another unusual female business leader, Kathy Ireland.  The supermodel, perhaps best known for appearing in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, evolved into a marketing genius. Kathy Ireland Worldwide, the company she founded in 1993, reached its first $1 billion in retail sales in 2004 with only 37 employees. The company now exceeds $2 billion in annual sales from its brand collections, including home, office, fashion, accessories and pet products.

Future episodes of “IPO” will include Patrick Drake, co-founder of the world’s largest meal kit provider (market cap $1.5 billion, annual sales $1.3 billion); Dr. Gregory Bailey and Jim Melon of Juvenescence, a company focused on building a pipeline of therapeutic assets to target aging, regeneration and age-related diseases; Rob Lowe on the business of being “in the business”; and King Bach, who has turned his position of being one of the world’s most followed individuals across multiple social media channels into big business.

The first episodes of “IPO” will be available exclusively on www.channelchek.com, with access through iTunes and other podcast hosting services scheduled to launch later this summer.

“Brant’s passion for business and belief in Channelchek’s mission is no secret. As the host of our ‘IPO’ podcast series, he is best suited to facilitate the sharing of inspiring entrepreneurs’ success stories with our Channelchek community, fostering education and enthusiasm for responsible investing in emerging growth companies,” said Nico Pronk, Noble’s CEO.  

Direct access to Christie Hefner IPO podcast: http://www.channelchek.com/#/news-channel/IPO_Podcast_-_Christie_Hefner

One-minute video previews of upcoming IPO podcasts: http://www.channelchek.com/#/news-channel/IPO_Podcast_Series

About Channelchek

Beta-launched in late 2018, Channelchek is a free, comprehensive investor-centric portal that provides independent institutional-quality research, balanced news, corporate video webcasts, podcasts, instructional videos, and advanced stock market data on over 6,000 public emerging growth companies. For more information, visit http://www.channelchek.com.

About Noble Financial Group, Inc.

Noble Financial Group, Inc. is the parent company of Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“NCM”). NCM is a FINRA-licensed and SEC-registered broker/dealer. As a research-driven investment banking boutique, NCM has been supporting the needs of emerging growth companies since 1984. For more information, visit https://www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

General Inquiries
Channelchek
[email protected]
Tel. 561-994-1191 ext. 2211

Media Contact
NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.