Chanticleer Holdings Announces Opening of Burgers Grilled Right Bloomfield

Company Furthers National Roll-Out of Established Ten Year Old Award Winning Better Burger Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized better burger restaurant brands, including Little Big Burger (“LBB”), Burgers Grilled Right (“BGR”) and American Burger Company, today announced the opening of its newest franchise BGR location in Bloomfield, NJ.

Rich Adams, American Burger Company President and COO stated, “We are pleased to further expand our footprint in the better burger category and provide our fast-casual services in Bloomfield. This location comes on the heels of our franchisees first successful location in South Orange, NJ. The BGR brand has now grown to over 20 locations, and we look forward to better serving the area while continuing to increase brand awareness.”

BGR is currently celebrating its ten-year anniversary since being founded in Bethesda, MD in 2008. The brand previously won numerous awards including being voted “Best Burger in Washington, DC” by the editorial staff at MSN.com’s Business Insider.

Currently the BGR brand has 23 locations. Ten locations are company owned, eleven US franchises, and two international franchise locations. The Company’s recently opened Catholic University location continues to exceed expectations, and there is one location under construction with two recently reimaged.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the new BGR website, which now offers a dedicated page for each store location, providing users with the ability to view menu offerings and prices, as well as delivery services, local specials, and franchise opportunities. Visit the BGR website here: https://www.bgrtheburgerjoint.com.

Chanticleer Holdings current total restaurant count consists of 57 locations both in the US and abroad. The Company expects overall store count to grow at least 20% in 2018 primarily led by franchising and joint ventures of the LBB and BGR brands.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com.

About Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger (”LBB”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. Founded in Portland, OR in 2010, LBB is a counter service, fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. LBB has developed a cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest by offering a simple menu focused on delicious quality, served in a hip atmosphere. LBB now has 14 locations – 11 in the State of Oregon, one in Charlotte, NC, and two in Southern Ca. The Company expects new locations to open soon in Portland, San Diego, Seattle, Austin and NC. Parties interested in franchise opportunities should send an email to [email protected] or visit www.littlebigburger.com.

A video about Little Big Burger may be viewed at the following link: http://www.chanticleerholdings.com/brands/littlebigburger/

About Burgers Grilled Right

BGR is helping lead the better burger market with a menu designed around our commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients. BGR’s menu is designed around an exclusive blend of Prime, Dry-aged burgers, grilled over an open flame. BGR operates stores domestically and internationally, with franchise opportunities in both markets. For more information, visit www.bgrtheburgerjoint.com.

About American Burger Company

American Roadside Burgers is a tribute to the American roadside burger stands of the past. Using quality ingredients and variety throughout the menu, American Roadside features premium hand pattied ground beef, plus chicken sandwiches, wings and salads, along with side items like french fries, onion rings, mac & cheese, and house-made slaw. For more information, visit www.americanburgerco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

