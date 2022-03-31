Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chaos Adds Digital Replicas of Twinbru Textiles and Haworth Furniture to Chaos Cosmos’ 3D Library

Chaos Adds Digital Replicas of Twinbru Textiles and Haworth Furniture to Chaos Cosmos’ 3D Library

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Over 450 New Photorealistic Fabric and Furniture Assets Can Now Be Added Into Any Architecture or Interior Design Project

Chaos Cosmos

Chaos Adds Twinbru Textiles and Haworth Furniture Digital Replicas
Chaos Adds Twinbru Textiles and Haworth Furniture Digital Replicas

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Chaos announces a new partnership that gives architects and interior designers access to 480 digital replicas of Twinbru textiles and Haworth furniture models, making it easier to create photorealistic stills and animations with real-world components. For the first time, Chaos Cosmos, a free library of ready-to-render content, now offers materials and models direct from manufacturers.

Twinbru and Haworth represent a growing trend that has seen manufacturers creating photorealistic copies of their designs to promote sustainability and enable customer-friendly sales tools like configurators. These strategies certainly help firms be more conscious, and digital assets have long lives, creating an opportunity for companies to support the growth of massive 3D worlds that require realistic content and environmental designers.

“Bru Textiles and Haworth are known throughout the design world for their high-quality fabrics and office furniture, making them a constant reference for high-end visualizations,” said Kalina Maneva, product manager of Chaos Cosmos at Chaos. “By incorporating some of their top designs into Chaos Cosmos, designers can be confident that their visualizations are populated with exact replicas of the real thing.”

“Digital fabrics are the glue that hold 3D spaces together; as virtual environments become more prevalent, the need for high-quality, on-demand fabrics will only continue to grow,” says Jason Neiman, CEO of Bru Textiles. “By partnering with Chaos, we are making the transition even easier for designers and 3D artists, giving them instant access to the biggest digital fabric library on the planet.”

The new collection debuts with photorealistic fabrics and office staples (like chairs, armchairs and sofas) that designers can immediately drop into a 3D scene with the help of nearly every offline/real-time rendering tool in the Chaos ecosystem. 3ds Max, SketchUp, Rhino, Revit, Chaos Corona, Cinema 4D, Maya and Chaos Vantage are all supported.

Along with the new Twinbru/Haworth collection, Chaos is announcing the additional release of over 200 new assets, including:

  • CGAxis — kitchen appliances, musical instruments, toys, medical equipment and more
  • Fisherman3D — sports cars, sedans, airplanes, watercraft, electric vehicles, etc.
  • Globe Plants — plants, trees, bushes, etc. 
  • Chaos — 3D scanned rocks and food

This brings the library to over 2,000 assets, comprising the most commonly used 3D model, HDRI and material types employed every day by professional designers. New features have also been added including a light/dark mode.

To browse the library, please visit the Chaos Cosmos website.

Pricing and Availability
Chaos Cosmos is free to any V-Ray or Chaos Corona user. 

About Chaos
Chaos develops visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. The firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray®, has been honored with both an Academy Award® and an Engineering Emmy® for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering in motion pictures and television.

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape, a developer of real-time rendering software for the AEC industry. Together, the newly combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit chaos.com.

Attachment

  • Chaos Cosmos 
CONTACT: Colin McLaughlin
colin@liaisonpr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.