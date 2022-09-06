Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chaos Announces Speakers for ‘24 Hours of Chaos 2022’

Chaos Announces Speakers for ‘24 Hours of Chaos 2022’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Nearly 50 Talks on Archviz, VFX, Animation and Gaming To Be Broadcast Online for 24 Hours; ILM, Neoscape and Blur Studio Among Speakers

Chaos Announces Speakers for ‘24 Hours of Chaos 2022’

24 Hours of Chaos 2022
24 Hours of Chaos 2022

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Chaos announced that ‘24 Hours of Chaos,’ its annual community livestream, is returning in a few days (September 8-9) with 50 new virtual talks from 3D artists and designers around the globe. Beginning at 18:00 (GMT+1) in Western Europe, every two hours viewers can connect with a different set of artists from nearly every continent. Twelve shows will be broadcast live, totaling 24 hours of presentations streamed for free on YouTube, Twitch, Bilibili and Facebook.

Since launching in 2020 as a way for the 3D community to connect during the height of the pandemic, 24 Hours of Chaos has seen steady growth, attracting nearly 20,000 viewers during last year’s session.

This year’s show will continue to work that winning formula, featuring in-depth presentations, behind-the-scenes demonstrations, discussions, quizzes and giveaways with CG innovators, giving audiences a chance to discover new talent, analyze global trends and learn techniques they can build into their own workflows.

Speakers hail from all corners of the 3D world, including architecture, design, visual effects and advertising. The current speaker list includes:

VFX/Animation: Industrial Light & Magic, FuseFX, Blur Studio, Rising Sun Pictures, Voltaku, ModelFarm, Infinite Studios, Green Rain Studios, Lucan Studio, NEP Virtual Studios, Oblik Studio, Chocolate Tribe

Architecture: Neoscape, Aesthetica Studio, Narrativ, Aplomb, Tom Visuals, Trust Engineering, RMAW, Margarita Nikita, Suburbia Studio, Rita Nasour, Another Artist, Floodslicer

Advertising/Illustration: Rise New York & Partners, Zombie Studio, Mora Vieytes, Post November

Automotive: Wooden Gun

Gaming/Experiential: Tencent, Agrebi Nidhal, Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Company, Liminal VR

Manufacturing/Product: Lanterne Digitale

Educators: Dapoer Animasi, Tongji University

While the event is live, everything will be archived so viewers can easily catch up on any shows they missed. Live viewers, however, will also have the opportunity to win free licenses and swag. For more information or to see the full list of community partners, please visit: the 24 Hours of Chaos website.

Livestream Links:

  • YouTube
  • Facebook
  • Twitch
  • Bilibili

About Chaos 

Chaos develops visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. The firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray®, has been honored with both an Academy Award® and an Engineering Emmy® for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering in motion pictures and television. 

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape, a leading provider of real-time rendering and design workflow technology for the AEC industry. Enscape offers innovative solutions that connect directly into modeling software, integrating design and visualization workflows seamlessly into one. Together, the newly combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone. 

For more information, visit chaos.com and enscape3d.com.

Attachment

  • Chaos Announces Speakers for ‘24 Hours of Chaos 2022’ 
CONTACT: Colin McLaughlin
Chaos
5037969822
colin@liaisonpr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.