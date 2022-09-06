Nearly 50 Talks on Archviz, VFX, Animation and Gaming To Be Broadcast Online for 24 Hours; ILM, Neoscape and Blur Studio Among Speakers

Chaos Announces Speakers for ‘24 Hours of Chaos 2022’ 24 Hours of Chaos 2022

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Chaos announced that ‘24 Hours of Chaos,’ its annual community livestream, is returning in a few days (September 8-9) with 50 new virtual talks from 3D artists and designers around the globe. Beginning at 18:00 (GMT+1) in Western Europe, every two hours viewers can connect with a different set of artists from nearly every continent. Twelve shows will be broadcast live, totaling 24 hours of presentations streamed for free on YouTube, Twitch, Bilibili and Facebook.

Since launching in 2020 as a way for the 3D community to connect during the height of the pandemic, 24 Hours of Chaos has seen steady growth, attracting nearly 20,000 viewers during last year’s session.

This year’s show will continue to work that winning formula, featuring in-depth presentations, behind-the-scenes demonstrations, discussions, quizzes and giveaways with CG innovators, giving audiences a chance to discover new talent, analyze global trends and learn techniques they can build into their own workflows.

Speakers hail from all corners of the 3D world, including architecture, design, visual effects and advertising. The current speaker list includes:

VFX/Animation: Industrial Light & Magic, FuseFX, Blur Studio, Rising Sun Pictures, Voltaku, ModelFarm, Infinite Studios, Green Rain Studios, Lucan Studio, NEP Virtual Studios, Oblik Studio, Chocolate Tribe

Architecture: Neoscape, Aesthetica Studio, Narrativ, Aplomb, Tom Visuals, Trust Engineering, RMAW, Margarita Nikita, Suburbia Studio, Rita Nasour, Another Artist, Floodslicer

Advertising/Illustration: Rise New York & Partners, Zombie Studio, Mora Vieytes, Post November

Automotive: Wooden Gun

Gaming/Experiential: Tencent, Agrebi Nidhal, Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Company, Liminal VR

Manufacturing/Product: Lanterne Digitale

Educators: Dapoer Animasi, Tongji University

While the event is live, everything will be archived so viewers can easily catch up on any shows they missed. Live viewers, however, will also have the opportunity to win free licenses and swag. For more information or to see the full list of community partners, please visit: the 24 Hours of Chaos website.

Livestream Links:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitch

Bilibili

About Chaos

Chaos develops visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. The firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray®, has been honored with both an Academy Award® and an Engineering Emmy® for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering in motion pictures and television.

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape, a leading provider of real-time rendering and design workflow technology for the AEC industry. Enscape offers innovative solutions that connect directly into modeling software, integrating design and visualization workflows seamlessly into one. Together, the newly combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit chaos.com and enscape3d.com.

Attachment

Chaos Announces Speakers for ‘24 Hours of Chaos 2022’

CONTACT: Colin McLaughlin Chaos 5037969822 colin@liaisonpr.com