PRAGUE, Czech Republic, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Chaos Czech releases Corona Renderer 7 for 3ds Max, an update designed to enhance the realism of 3D scenes and boost render speeds across the board. From photoreal fabrics to expansive sky effects, Corona Renderer 7 makes it easier for artists to stand out.

With 35 new presets for glass, metal and fabric, the new Physical Material makes it simple to set up hyper-realistic scenes in minutes. Though intuitive for beginners, the Physical Material also comes with multiple features for deeper control, including Sheen parameters for creating photoreal fabrics like velvet, and Clearcoat, which allows users to add lacquer to objects like cars without making them look plastic. To maintain compatibility with preexisting scenes, the previous Corona Material will still be available as a legacy option.

In Corona Renderer 7, the Sky Model sees its biggest expansion yet. Artists can now accurately depict a digital sun and weather from any cliff or skyscraper using the new Altitude Parameter, which leverages real-world data to calculate what the sky will look like from any height. Meanwhile, the new Volume Effect improves the look of large-scale scenes by blending distant objects like mountains more naturally with the atmosphere. This effect is not only easier to control than a Global Volume material, it renders faster too.

Faster rendering isn’t just limited to the Volume Effect. Corona Renderer 7 users will also enjoy faster render times, which can be as fast as 50% on scenes heavily using newly optimized features like better transparency processing and faster denoising. This boost even extends to data/scene opening, as files will now open quicker due to the background loading of Corona Bitmaps and Proxies.

Other New Features Include :

Glass Material Improvements – Create frosted glass that renders quickly with refractions on thin glass in the Physical Material.

– Create frosted glass that renders quickly with refractions on thin glass in the Physical Material. Industry-Standard Defaults – Automatically apply Roughness and IOR as material defaults for greater compatibility with industry standards, or switch to Glossiness and Specular when desired.

– Automatically apply Roughness and IOR as material defaults for greater compatibility with industry standards, or switch to Glossiness and Specular when desired. More Control Over Metals – Control metals materials more intuitively using the default Edge Color parameter, or use Complex IOR for physically correct scenes.

To try Corona Renderer 7 for 3ds Max now, please visit the Chaos Czech website.

Pricing/Availability

Corona Renderer 7 is available now for 3ds Max 2014-2022 (64-bit). Pricing is subscription-based, with monthly rates set at $28.50 and yearly rates at $330. A free 45-day commercial trial is also available at: https://corona-renderer.com/download.

About Chaos Czech

Chaos Czech is the creator of Corona Renderer, a high-performance photorealistic rendering engine. Chaos Czech is a leader in architectural visualization software, where it offers a simple, yet powerful approach for professional artists. Chaos Czech continues to bring this approach to its development of new tools and technologies for architectural visualization, VFX and broadcast. Chaos Czech, a Chaos company, is headquartered in Prague.

About Chaos

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

