Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chaos Drops V-Ray Eye Candy with 2021 Showreel

Chaos Drops V-Ray Eye Candy with 2021 Showreel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Latest VFX and Animation Reel Showcases Year’s Best Work from Film, TV and Advertising

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Chaos releases its 2021 VFX and animation showreel. Featuring the work of nearly 30 production studios, the two-and-a-half minute clip packs in some of the most notable uses of V-Ray in the last 12 months. Now available on YouTube and Vimeo, audiences can tune in to see how companies like Scanline VFX, Goodbye Kansas and Blur Studio use V-Ray to delight an audience.

Covering the full spectrum of feature films, ads and episodics, viewers are quickly immersed in a rapid-fire world of freefall duels (Marvel Studios’ Black Widow), magical creatures (Netflix’s Shadow and Bone), enemy takedowns (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) and much more. With recent product updates bringing more photorealism, built-in compositing and USD support, V-Ray continues to offer artists new ways to design and create.

Companies and projects include: 

  • a52 / Elastic – IKEA, Shadow and Bone (Netflix)
  • Ambassadors – GMC
  • Artjail – Volvo
  • ASILE – Laguna Colorada
  • Bipolar Studio – Porsche
  • Blur StudioElder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Softworks), Fable, Rogue Company, State of Decay 3 (Microsoft)
  • Bottleship VFX Space Sweepers (Netflix)
  • BUCK – Sherwin Williams
  • Capsule StudioFree Fire, Iron Harvest 1920+    
  • Colorbleed – KNGF  
  • Colorsponge / ALT Creative – Evinetta      
  • Crafty Apes Loki (Disney+)
  • Digital DomainBlack Widow, Loki, WandaVision
  • FuseFXSnowpiercer (TNT)
  • Ghost VFX  – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead
  • Goodbye KansasAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, Redfall, The Irregulars (Netflix), The Outer Worlds 2
  • Korb – Makmak         
  • Lunar AnimationMythic Legends
  • LUXX Film – In-house project
  • MackevisionThe Nevers (HBO)
  • MAKE – Xbox (Microsoft)
  • REALTIMEA Discovery of Witches (Sky One), Everwild Eternals (Rare), Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment), The Watch (BBC)
  • Rooxter FilmsThe Seahorse Trainer
  • Saddington Baynes – Singer Reimagined
  • Scanline VFXBlack Widow, Free Guy (20th Century Studios), Zack Snyder’s Justice League
  • Stage 23 Rising Wolf/Ascendant (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
  • Vetor Zero – Toyota
  • Zoic StudiosSuperman & Lois, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Chaos is also currently amassing V-Ray-driven clips for their architecture, advertising and automotive reels. If you would like to contribute to one, please contact: [email protected]

About Chaos
Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

Attachment

  • a52-ikea-little-world-thumb-03 
CONTACT: Colin McLaughlin
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.