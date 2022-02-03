Chaos with Commercial EV Charging Infrastructure as 3G Shutdown Begins this Month

3G network-connected legacy charging stations from key EV charger companies are among those most affected by 3G wind down

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV charging company JuiceBar today announced a solution to owners of commercial EV charging stations affected by the 3G shutdown.

AT&T’s 3G shutdown will occur in February 2022, and T-Mobile announced it will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022, and its own 3G network by July 1, 2022. Verizon announced it will finish shutting down its 3G network by December 31, 2022.

“Owners of EV charging stations are rightfully anxious that their 3G-connected chargers will become obsolete and lose functionality soon,” said JuiceBar CEO Paul Vosper. “Our customers will be unaffected as we use the 4G network on our chargers. While the shutdown of 3G has been known for quite some time, the continued use of 3G modems leaves those site hosts in a bind.”

EV charging stations are often networked via 3G, 4G or 5G cellular data services to benefit both the owner/operator and the EV driver. Operators utilize the connectivity for monitoring and remotely managing many aspects of their operations. At the same time, consumers rely on the network for things like charger station locator services and credit card payments to use the charger. Once 3G services shut down, many of these chargers will no longer function.

Effective immediately, JuiceBar is offering its ‘Trade Up Program’ to owners of affected 3G-connected chargers who replace competitor units with a US-made, state-of-the-art JuiceBar charger. Owners will receive a $1,000 rebate and the peace-of-mind that comes from JuiceBar’s 10-year guarantee on their 4G LTE CatM1 charger, suitable for the IoT band.

“Competitors are charging owners thousands of dollars to upgrade their obsolete 3G chargers to 4G connectivity,” continued Vosper. “This industry has advanced very quickly in recent years in areas like safety, reliability, open network protocols like OCPP, and V2G and V2B technologies that are critical to the future of the EV industry. We are providing a smart, future-proof alternative to spending a ton of money upgrading what will still be an outdated 3G EV charger.”

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our latest 300 Series ‘Gen 3’ chargers offer unique safety features, OCPP connectivity and charge times that are 60-250% faster than the industry’s standard Level 2 charger. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, custom branded charger designs, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit https://pages.juicebarcharger.com/3g.

JuiceBarCharger.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Robinson

Skyya PR for JuiceBar

nicole@skyya.com

ph: (763) 229-1739