Breaking News
Home / Top News / Chaparral Energy Announces Sale of EOR Assets for $170 Million

Chaparral Energy Announces Sale of EOR Assets for $170 Million

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CHPE) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its North Burbank and Texas Panhandle enhanced oil recovery (EOR) assets for $170 million cash plus certain contingent payments, subject to customary closing adjustments, to an undisclosed  buyer.

“The sale of these assets marks a major milestone in the transition of Chaparral to a premiere pure-play STACK operator. Our teams will now be able to further focus our capital, activity and operational knowledge exclusively on accelerating development of our highly economic STACK inventory,” said Chief Executive Officer Earl Reynolds. “In addition, the proceeds from this transaction will allow us to further reduce our debt, increase liquidity and strengthen our already strong balance sheet. The sale will also materially lower our overall total operating cost structure, which we view as critical in this volatile commodity price environment.”

Closing is expected in November 2017 and is subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. In addition to the cash consideration at closing, the agreement provides for contingent payments to Chaparral through December 2020 on a portion of the buyer’s unhedged production volumes, where the price received is higher than the buyer’s hedged prices. Under the terms of the agreement, which include an effective sale date of June 1, 2017, and contain customary representations, warranties, covenants and indemnities by the parties, Chaparral has received an $11.9 million performance deposit.

Chaparral’s previously stated 2017 production guidance, including its EOR assets, was 8.3 to 8.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, which includes an anticipated 45 percent year-over-year increase in STACK production ranging from 9,100 to 9,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day(Boe/d).  Estimated current production associated with the EOR assets is approximately 5,700 Boe/d.

The company will provide more details about this transaction, year-end expectations and future development plans on its third quarter earnings call in early November.

About Chaparral
Chaparral is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a leading Mid-Continent operator with focused operations in Oklahoma’s fast-growing STACK Play. The company has potential production reserves of more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent and approximately 400,000 net surface acres, of which approximately 110,000 acres are in the highly economic STACK Play. For more information, please visit chaparralenergy.com.

Statements made in this release contain “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by Chaparral, which reflect management’s experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments, potential for reserves and drilling, completion of current and future acquisitions, and growth, benefits of acquisitions, future competitive position and other factors believed to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are our ability to find oil and natural gas reserves that are economically recoverable, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, the uncertain economic conditions in the United States and globally, the decline in the reserve values of our properties that may result in ceiling test write-downs, our ability to replace reserves and sustain production, our estimate of the sufficiency of our existing capital sources, our ability to raise additional capital to fund cash requirements for future operations, the uncertainties involved in prospect development and property acquisitions or dispositions and in projecting future rates of production or future reserves, the timing of development expenditures and drilling of wells, the impact of natural disasters on our present and future operations, the impact of government regulation and the operating hazards attendant to the oil and natural gas business. Please read “Risk Factors” in our annual reports on form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no duty to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

﻿Investor Contact
Joe Evans
Chief Financial Officer
405-426-4590
[email protected]

Media Contact
Brandi Wessel
Manager – Corporate Communications
405-426-6657
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.