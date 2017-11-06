Chaparral Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CHPE) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2017 earnings release and file its Form 10-Q prior to its third quarter conference call, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. The call will discuss the company’s third quarter transactions, financial and operating results and provide an update of company activity.

A copy of the 10-Q and earnings release will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at chaparralenergy.com/investors. The 10-Q will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.

Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 866-548-4713 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 1321103. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company’s website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call’s conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

About Chaparral
Chaparral is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a leading Mid-Continent operator with focused operations in Oklahoma’s highly economic STACK Play with approximately 110,000 net acres and 3,500 potential drilling locations primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has potential total production reserves of more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent and more than 350,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, please visit chaparralenergy.com.

Investor Contact
Joe Evans
Chief Financial Officer
405-426-4590
[email protected]

Media Contact
Brandi Wessel
Manager – Corporate Communications
405-426-6657
[email protected]

