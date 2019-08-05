Chapin Aesthetics Welcomes Distinguished Plastic Surgeon Dr. Noah Prince

Breaking News
Dr. Scott Chapin and staff are pleased to announce the August arrival of a second physician at the Philadelphia-area Chapin Aesthetics

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Noah Prince will be the latest addition to the surgical team at Chapin Aesthetics’ Philadelphia-area plastic surgery office this summer. Starting officially in August, he joins a skilled group headed by internationally recognized plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Chapin.

The Chapin Aesthetics team invites patients to meet with Dr. Prince to learn more about how he can help them achieve their aesthetic goals via cosmetic surgery.

Highly accomplished in the industry, Dr. Prince received his medical degree from Tufts University after growing up in Bryn Mawr, earning a bachelor’s degree at Duke University, and training at Harvard. He has since completed his residency at University of Florida Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency Program, where he became the designated chief resident upon demonstrating exceptional clinical competence and technical ability. Dr. Prince has gained a wealth of experience in cosmetic surgery, with more than 4,000 procedures under his belt.

The doctor takes a compassionate and caring approach to medicine. Before joining Chapin Aesthetics, he was heavily involved in charitable work, volunteering as an EMT and assisting children with cleft deformities in Honduras.

The Chapin Aesthetics team believes in providing the highest level of one-on-one care and respect for clients. Their offerings include a vast range of both surgical and minimally invasive procedures based on trusted research and the latest innovations. These options include breast surgeries—such as augmentations, lifts, and revisions—tummy tucks, liposuction, injectable anti-wrinkle treatments, lasers, and skin rejuvenation techniques.

With this new, extensively qualified plastic surgeon on board, Chapin Aesthetics aims to further enhance the services received by and options available to their patients from the Doylestown, PA, region—and throughout the country. Dr. Prince is passionate about all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery and has frequently lectured at the University of Florida College of Medicine, having also written many articles, manuscripts, and textbook chapters on related subjects.

Find out more about Dr. Noah Prince, Dr. Scott Chapin, and the team at Chapin Aesthetics by calling (267) 880-0810, sending a message through their website, or visiting their practice located at 253 W State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

