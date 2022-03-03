Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chargebee Further Strengthens EMEA Senior Leadership to Drive Regional Growth Among Subscription and SaaS Businesses

Chargebee Further Strengthens EMEA Senior Leadership to Drive Regional Growth Among Subscription and SaaS Businesses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Appoints Tarmo van der Goot as VP EMEA and Ash Lomberg as Senior Director EMEA

EMEA Leadership

Tarmo van der Goot, VP EMEA (left) and Ash Lomberg, Senior Director EMEA
Tarmo van der Goot, VP EMEA (left) and Ash Lomberg, Senior Director EMEA

Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chargebee, the leading subscription management platform, today announced the promotion of fintech industry veteran Tarmo van der Goot to VP EMEA to help scale regional operations. Ash Lomberg will be taking on van der Goot’s previous role of Senior Director, joining Chargebee’s fast-growing European team.

These strategic appointments come at a time of exponential growth for Chargebee, which recently announced $250m in funding and the acquisition of customer-retention leader Brightback as well as collections management platform numberz. The appointments will further drive the company’s plans to bring added investment and resources to EMEA, including new data centres, more local offices and deeper technology integrations to respond to each region’s unique payments challenges.

Van der Goot is a seasoned business leader with over a decade of payments and e-commerce experience. He developed his passion for fintech during his two-year stint with buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna, where he was responsible for expanding the company’s partner ecosystem across the Netherlands, Germany and the Nordics. He has also held key leadership positions at 2Checkout, Cleverbridge and most recently at Chargify before he joined Chargebee in 2020.

“I have always viewed Chargebee as a formidable industry player, and it is an absolute honour to now be a part of the team,” said van der Goot. “I am particularly excited to deepen Chargebee’s market penetration in key areas, build out local, native-speaking support teams, and double down on our strategic advantage in bringing state-of-the-art revenue management solutions to our customers.”

Lomberg steps into van der Goot’s previous role, bringing decades of business transformation and sales leadership experience, having previously worked for leading media and technology companies. Most recently, he was Chief Commercial Officer at marketing technology provider Spotzer Digital, where he established a strong track record of driving growth and diversifying product portfolios.

With European headquarters in Amsterdam, and nearly half of all revenue coming from companies based in the region, Chargebee helps subscription and SaaS businesses across the continent to manage and understand revenue data. Chargebee’s integration with 23+ payment gateways and 100+ currencies lets merchants accept nearly all forms of payments anywhere in Europe like Sepa, Ideal Sofort and many others. The platform also supports 25+ languages and ensures compliance with local tax laws and GDPR privacy regulations. 

“In May 2012, we onboarded our first customer based in Europe. Since then, we have grown not only our product, but our team and our customer base, including brand leaders like Pret A Manger, Danone, Personio and Bought By Many,” said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee. “As we continue to grow both regionally and globally, we are excited to have experienced professionals like Tarmo and Ash leading the charge.”

To meet the team, join Tarmo at the upcoming Publishing Show on 8th March at the ExCel London, where he will be presenting the ‘Playbook to Scale Reader Revenue’, or visit Chargebee at Booth C15PS.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 4,000 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, ecommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

Attachment

  • EMEA Leadership 
CONTACT: Penny Desatnik
Chargebee
penny@chargebee.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.