Chargebee Further Strengthens EMEA Senior Leadership to Drive Regional Growth Among Subscription and SaaS Businesses

Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chargebee, the leading subscription management platform, today announced the promotion of fintech industry veteran Tarmo van der Goot to VP EMEA to help scale regional operations. Ash Lomberg will be taking on van der Goot’s previous role of Senior Director, joining Chargebee’s fast-growing European team.

These strategic appointments come at a time of exponential growth for Chargebee, which recently announced $250m in funding and the acquisition of customer-retention leader Brightback as well as collections management platform numberz. The appointments will further drive the company’s plans to bring added investment and resources to EMEA, including new data centres, more local offices and deeper technology integrations to respond to each region’s unique payments challenges.

Van der Goot is a seasoned business leader with over a decade of payments and e-commerce experience. He developed his passion for fintech during his two-year stint with buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna, where he was responsible for expanding the company’s partner ecosystem across the Netherlands, Germany and the Nordics. He has also held key leadership positions at 2Checkout, Cleverbridge and most recently at Chargify before he joined Chargebee in 2020.

“I have always viewed Chargebee as a formidable industry player, and it is an absolute honour to now be a part of the team,” said van der Goot. “I am particularly excited to deepen Chargebee’s market penetration in key areas, build out local, native-speaking support teams, and double down on our strategic advantage in bringing state-of-the-art revenue management solutions to our customers.”

Lomberg steps into van der Goot’s previous role, bringing decades of business transformation and sales leadership experience, having previously worked for leading media and technology companies. Most recently, he was Chief Commercial Officer at marketing technology provider Spotzer Digital, where he established a strong track record of driving growth and diversifying product portfolios.

With European headquarters in Amsterdam, and nearly half of all revenue coming from companies based in the region, Chargebee helps subscription and SaaS businesses across the continent to manage and understand revenue data. Chargebee’s integration with 23+ payment gateways and 100+ currencies lets merchants accept nearly all forms of payments anywhere in Europe like Sepa, Ideal Sofort and many others. The platform also supports 25+ languages and ensures compliance with local tax laws and GDPR privacy regulations.

“In May 2012, we onboarded our first customer based in Europe. Since then, we have grown not only our product, but our team and our customer base, including brand leaders like Pret A Manger, Danone, Personio and Bought By Many,” said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee. “As we continue to grow both regionally and globally, we are excited to have experienced professionals like Tarmo and Ash leading the charge.”

To meet the team, join Tarmo at the upcoming Publishing Show on 8th March at the ExCel London, where he will be presenting the ‘Playbook to Scale Reader Revenue’, or visit Chargebee at Booth C15PS.

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 4,000 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, ecommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

