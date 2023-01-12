Leading recurring revenue management platform recognized for innovative customer retention capabilities and ease-of-use

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022).

The IDC MarketScape report called out several strengths of Chargebee’s offerings, including innovation, value and integrations. Amid global market uncertainty, Chargebee expanded its product offerings over the last year to help businesses land, expand and maintain revenue. Leveraging the end-to-end platform, Chargebee’s customers gain visibility into customer insights and behaviors to maximize monetization, a critical factor in today’s climate.

The recent acquisitions of Chargebee Receivables (previously Numberz) and Chargebee Retention (previously Brightback) enhanced the platform’s customer retention and payment failure prevention capabilities. Chargebee’s products enable intelligent and automated quote-to-cash processes with near-real-time financial data to inform critical business decisions. The IDC MarketScape notes, “these products help a Chargebee customer to manage both involuntary and voluntary churn with high automation.”

Chargebee also offers a robust real-time revenue recognition product with Chargebee RevRec, which helps companies automate ASC606/IFRS15 compliance workflows. Each Chargebee product provides flexible options for businesses launching new or expanded subscription offerings and critical business and customer data for companies of all sizes and stages employing the subscription model.

“As a customer-first business, our goal is to continuously innovate on behalf of the user. We know that small and medium-sized enterprises are in a particularly precarious situation amid global economic uncertainty, making healthy revenue recovery and customer churn management vital to their survival,” said Sanjay Manchanda, Chief Marketing Officer at Chargebee. “We are extremely pleased to be recognized as a leader in this space, a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping subscription-based businesses grow and succeed.”

While this report focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises, Chargebee serves customers of all sizes, including companies in the media and entertainment, automotive, food and beverage and D2C industries offering subscription services.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the leading recurring revenue management platform that offers customizable products to power the revenue lifecycle for businesses around the globe, from startups to enterprises. With seamless support at every stage of growth, Chargebee offers automated billing, invoicing, payments and compliance capabilities to provide up-to-date key metrics and insights to start, scale and sustain business. Chargebee counts companies like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly and Study.com amongst its global customer base of 4,500+ customers. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

CONTACT: Penny Desatnik Chargebee penny@chargebee.com