Charity Holman Promoted to General Manager of WVVA in Bluefield, WV

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) has promoted Charity Holman to the position of General Manager of WVVA (NBC) in Bluefield, West Virginia. Charity succeeds Frank Brady, who recently retired as the station’s General Manager after more than 15 years with the television station and 47 years in broadcasting. Gray became the owner of WVVA upon its acquisition of Quincy Media, Inc. yesterday.

Since joining WVVA in September 2006, Charity has held a number of sales positions for the station. She has served as the station’s General Sales Manager since 2014, and she added the position Station Manager to her responsibilities in January 2019. In her new role, Charity will maintain her role as General Sales Manager.

Charity has long been active in the local community. She has served as an Executive Board member on the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias for the last five years. Charity also serves on the Board of Directors for the Mercer County Child Protect. She received the “Volunteer of the Year” award from the Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce in 2011.

Charity started her career in newspaper after graduating from Concord University with a B.A. in Communications with concentrations in Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting and Journalism.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.  Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data.  Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

CONTACT: Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

