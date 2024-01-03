Around 650 libraries will receive resources from Libraries Connected programme, as almost one in five council leaders fear bankruptcy this year or nextThe charity representing library services in England, Wales and Northern Ireland has launched a support programme for at-risk services in the wake of proposed budget cuts across the country, including in Denbighshire, Nottingham and Swindon.On Wednesday, Libraries Connected announced that more than 20 library services, representing around 650 public, prison and mobile libraries, have joined the charity’s scheme, which offers a confidential peer support network, resource library, tailored training and communications support. It hopes the programme, launched in response to “the financial crisis engulfing local authorities” in England and Wales, will help councils maintain “effective, inclusive and sustainable” local library services with reduced resources. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.