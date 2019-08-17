Charity ship says migrants’ safety at risk, Italy to allow minors off

A charity that operates a rescue ship carrying 134 migrants off the coast of Italy said on Saturday that it could not guarantee their security, after the boat had spent more than two weeks waiting for a port to disembark in.
