CHARLES GITTENS NAMED PRESIDENT OF SEACOR ISLAND LINES

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Island Lines (“Island Lines” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”), today announced the appointment of Charles Gittens as President and Chief Commercial Officer effective October 21, 2019.

Mr. Gittens joins Island Lines with over 15 years’ experience dedicated to servicing customers with freight and logistics solutions connecting the U.S, Bahamas, Caribbean, and Latin America. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Gittens served as Head of Eastern Caribbean, LCL Sales and Operations at King Ocean Services.

In welcoming Charles Gittens to the team, Daniel Thorogood, CEO of Island Lines, commented: “We are excited to welcome Charles to the Island Lines leadership team. He brings exceptional capabilities that are rooted in putting the customer first. His broad industry knowledge, on-the-ground regional experience, and desire to grow our service offerings will no doubt benefit our organization and our partners.”

* * * * *

About Island Lines

SEACOR Island Lines provides liner, short-sea, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions to and from ports in the Southeastern United States, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas as well as ‘door-to-door’ solutions for customers.

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

