Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires Jerome McCluskey as Managing Director and General Counsel

Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires Jerome McCluskey as Managing Director and General Counsel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

McCluskey, Jerome – temporary v3 cropped.jpg

Jerome McCluskey, Charlesbank's new GC
Jerome McCluskey, Charlesbank’s new GC

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charlesbank Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerome McCluskey as Managing Director and General Counsel. Mr. McCluskey is an experienced transactional lawyer with an expansive and varied two-decade legal career in the public and private sectors. He joins Charlesbank from Milbank LLP, a leading international law firm, where he was a partner in the Global Leveraged Finance Group and represented Charlesbank on a number of credit investments.

At Milbank, Mr. McCluskey focused his practice on representation of banks and other financial institutions in a wide variety of financing transactions. Recognized as a noted practitioner by The Legal 500, he has extensive experience advising clients from a wide range of industries in connection with domestic and cross-border financing transactions, including leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, bridge and mezzanine financings, and DIP and exit facility financings.

Mr. McCluskey is a co-author of The LSTA’s Complete Credit Agreement Guide, Second Edition, a leading manual for the global syndicated credit market. He is also a Fellow in the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers, which is awarded to those who have achieved preeminence in the field of commercial finance law and made substantial contributions to the promotion of related learning and scholarship.

Mr. McCluskey assumes the General Counsel role at Charlesbank from Stephanie Paré Sullivan, a Managing Director who also serves as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

“Jerome’s deep experience, technical capabilities and leadership skills are a great fit with Charlesbank’s commitment to excellence,” said Josh Klevens, a Charlesbank Managing Director. “We are thrilled to add an executive of his caliber to our leadership team and are confident he will make a smooth transition into the role, especially given Stephanie’s thoughtful partnership.”

A graduate of Harvard College, he holds a BA in government, magna cum laude, and a JD from Stanford Law School.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Contact:
Maura M. Turner
617-619-5457
mturner@charlesbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71eba8b2-9bc9-4308-9a48-a670bdb60765

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.