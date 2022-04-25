Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires Jerome McCluskey as Managing Director and General Counsel

McCluskey, Jerome – temporary v3 cropped.jpg Jerome McCluskey, Charlesbank’s new GC

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charlesbank Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerome McCluskey as Managing Director and General Counsel. Mr. McCluskey is an experienced transactional lawyer with an expansive and varied two-decade legal career in the public and private sectors. He joins Charlesbank from Milbank LLP, a leading international law firm, where he was a partner in the Global Leveraged Finance Group and represented Charlesbank on a number of credit investments.

At Milbank, Mr. McCluskey focused his practice on representation of banks and other financial institutions in a wide variety of financing transactions. Recognized as a noted practitioner by The Legal 500, he has extensive experience advising clients from a wide range of industries in connection with domestic and cross-border financing transactions, including leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, bridge and mezzanine financings, and DIP and exit facility financings.

Mr. McCluskey is a co-author of The LSTA’s Complete Credit Agreement Guide, Second Edition, a leading manual for the global syndicated credit market. He is also a Fellow in the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers, which is awarded to those who have achieved preeminence in the field of commercial finance law and made substantial contributions to the promotion of related learning and scholarship.

Mr. McCluskey assumes the General Counsel role at Charlesbank from Stephanie Paré Sullivan, a Managing Director who also serves as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

“Jerome’s deep experience, technical capabilities and leadership skills are a great fit with Charlesbank’s commitment to excellence,” said Josh Klevens, a Charlesbank Managing Director. “We are thrilled to add an executive of his caliber to our leadership team and are confident he will make a smooth transition into the role, especially given Stephanie’s thoughtful partnership.”

A graduate of Harvard College, he holds a BA in government, magna cum laude, and a JD from Stanford Law School.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Contact:

Maura M. Turner

617-619-5457

mturner@charlesbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71eba8b2-9bc9-4308-9a48-a670bdb60765