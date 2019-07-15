Breaking News
Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires John Flannery as New Advisory Director

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that John Flannery has been engaged by the firm as Advisory Director.  Mr. Flannery most recently served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GE.  He will work on evaluating new investment opportunities as well as growing equity value in the Charlesbank portfolio.

Mr. Flannery began his career at GE in 1987 and held various leadership roles in the United States, Latin America and Asia, including CEO of GE Equity, CEO of GE Capital Asia, CEO of GE India and CEO of GE Healthcare. Under Mr. Flannery’s leadership, GE’s healthcare business established global technology leadership in core imaging, creating digital platforms and solutions, and expanded its Life Sciences and cell therapy systems businesses. He also launched Sustainable Healthcare Solutions, bringing disruptive technologies to healthcare providers across emerging markets.

“John is a manifestly proven business leader who shares Charlesbank’s core values of integrity, teamwork and an intensely data-driven approach to decision-making,” said Michael Choe, Managing Director and CEO at Charlesbank. “He brings immense pattern recognition to a wide variety of industries and businesses, a gift for team-building, and a wealth of experience in growing companies and building long-term value. We are thrilled to have John as part of our team and look forward to working with him.”

“Charlesbank has a reputation for strong investment results, thoughtful partnership with management teams to drive growth, and a distinctive and collaborative team culture,” said Mr. Flannery. “I am excited to join this group and look forward to contributing to the firm’s efforts in identifying new investment opportunities and adding value to the existing portfolio.”

Mr. Flannery joins Charlesbank’s growing Portfolio Resources group, formed in 2018. Other members include Camille DeLaite, Operating Partner, Talent; Shira Goodman, former CEO of Staples, acting in an Advisory Director role similar to Mr. Flannery’s; and Shivani Tejuja, Advisory Director, Digital and Technology.

Mr. Flannery graduated from Fairfield University and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. 

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital.  Charlesbank focuses on management led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

