Charleston Playhouse Becomes the City’s First Professional Equity Musical Theatre Company

The newest face to Charleston’s bustling arts scene set to premiere at Festival Hall

Charleston Playhouse’s first event will be a Cabaret Gala with the theme “A Night with the Stars.” On Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Charleston, SC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charleston Playhouse, set to host its first event on December 4, 2021 where the 2022-23 season of shows will be released, comes to the city with a mission to bring its audiences the highest standard of musical theatre productions involving Broadway Actors, members of the Actors’ Equity Association and professional local talent.

Charleston Playhouse’s first event will be a Cabaret Gala with the theme “A Night with the Stars.” On Saturday, December 4, 2021, ticket holders will experience an elegant evening celebrating and supporting Charleston Playhouse on a red carpet where they will be welcomed by the paparazzi. This Black Tie event will include a VIP cocktail hour and meet and greet with the performers, dinner, dancing, live music, a live auction, and a Cabaret performance.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring the vision of Charleston Playhouse to life. We will finally be able to offer our artists the opportunity to perform in a fully professional environment, providing compensation for all artists and points towards union membership.” says Executive Artistic Director and founder of Charleston Playhouse, Danielle LaVia. “This is a first for Charleston, and we know that the arts community, and community as a whole, has been waiting a long time for this to happen. We will be laying the foundation for limitless growth and opportunity for years to come.”

Charleston Playhouse will open up donations with a crowdfunding campaign, set to begin on Wednesday, July 14. A number of sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering an array of benefits to enhance your season experience.

To donate, visit www.charlestonplayhouse.com/donate. To become a sponsor and take advantage of our many incentives, visit www.charlestonplayhouse.com/get-involved or contact Danny Weiss, Community Engagement and Outreach Specialist at [email protected]

“On behalf of the board and staff of Charleston Playhouse, we thank you for your overwhelming support in helping us bring Professional Musical Theatre to the Lowcountry,” said LaVia. “Your financial support is critical in the growth of Charleston Playhouse and we are extremely grateful for any and all contributions.”

Charleston Playhouse is Charleston’s first Professional Equity Musical Theatre Company, bringing its audiences the highest standard of musical theatre productions. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact on the community by educating and entertaining through purposeful storytelling; actively implementing the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in our programming choices, color-conscious casting decisions, and employment practices, while enhancing the hospitality and tourism industry of Charleston. Featuring Broadway actors, members of *Actors’ Equity Association, and professional local talent, Charleston Playhouse is here to deliver a top-of-the-line theatre experience, while also giving local professionals the opportunity to further their careers by compensating every artist with a competitive weekly salary and offering them credit toward union membership. * Actors’ Equity Association is the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

