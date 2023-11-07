Experienced Multifamily Debt Origination Team Brings Deep Industry Relationships to Expand Greystone’s Presence in the Southeast

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite have joined the firm as Senior Managing Directors, working across the lending platforms to originate financing for multifamily properties nationwide. The pair, each with over 20 years of industry experience, join Greystone from Capital One, where they were both Senior Vice Presidents, and will be based in Atlanta, enabling close collaboration with Cushman & Wakefield.

Since 2012, Charlie Mentzer had been responsible for new loan origination out of Capital One’s Atlanta, Georgia office, having originated over $6 billion in transactions nationally during his career. He was previously a Vice President at Walker & Dunlop, and also served in loan origination roles at Primary Capital and Column Guaranteed.

Prior to his most recent role at Capital One, where he joined in 2015, Mr. Waite was a Vice President at Walker & Dunlop (previously CW Capital), and garnered experience with Agency and Balance Sheet underwriting across $5 billion in loan transactions. In addition to his experience and product knowledge, Mr. Waite is known for his unique ability to structure complex transactions through his years of both underwriting and origination experience.

“Charlie and Brad are a well-regarded multifamily deal team that will be an integral part of our continued growth strategy for loan origination, as well as our joint venture with Cushman & Wakefield,” said Rich Martinez, head of Agency lending production at Greystone. “They will add immense value to our clients from a debt perspective and will serve as important team leaders at Greystone – we are thrilled for their arrival.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

