ATLANTA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announced its collaboration with GasLog LNG Services Ltd., a leading provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping services, to study the development of a commercial scale liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain leveraging GasLog’s latest developments of a liquid hydrogen vessel and Chart’s extensive experience in cryogenics and large-scale liquefaction solutions for the global distribution of LH2.

This collaboration aims to support GasLog’s participation in recently announced projects to develop a commercial scale LH2 supply chain from export markets in the Middle East to European and Asian destinations for onward distribution by liquid transportation and/or gas via pipelines to various end users.

Chart will leverage its over 158 years of hydrogen experience for this collaboration through hydrogen compression, liquefaction and refrigeration technologies, and cryogenic loading/unloading operations, amongst other products.

CEO of GasLog, Paolo Enoizi, said “This collaboration with Chart Industries is our commitment to explore and support the use of hydrogen, via liquid form, to benefit industries and users globally. I have confidence that our combined experience from the cryogenic industries will ensure the safety and efficiency of novel liquid hydrogen supply chains across the world.”

“We are excited to collaborate with GasLog for effective large scale LH2 supply chain deployment,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. “We see a significant momentum shift from export developers discussing ammonia supply chains twelve months ago to LH2 supply chains today.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

About GasLog Ltd.

GasLog LNG Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of GasLog Ltd., is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 37 LNG carriers (32 on the water, four under construction and one vessel as a floating storage and regasification unit, or “FSRU”, under commissioning). For more information, visit www.gaslogltd.com.

Investor Contact – Chart Industries:

John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

770-721-8899

[email protected]