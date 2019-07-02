Chart Industries Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Breaking News
ATLANTA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results.  Chart plans to issue its earnings release on July 18th, prior to the call.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet with Jill Evanko, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jeff Lass, Chief Financial Officer. This webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website, www.chartindustries.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. Please log in or dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be archived on the Company’s website, www.chartindustries.com approximately one hour after the call concludes. You may also listen to a recorded replay of the conference call by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 7185918. The telephone replay will be available beginning 1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 18, 2019 until 1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit  www.Chartindustries.com.

