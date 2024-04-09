ATLANTA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announces that Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has changed the outlook on Chart’s credit ratings from “Stable” to “Positive”. Moody’s affirmed Chart’s corporate family rating of “B1”, senior unsecured rating of “B3”, senior secured notes rating of “Ba3” and senior secured bank credit facilities rating of “Ba3”. At the same time, Chart’s speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-2 and credit impact score was upgraded to CIS-3.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- JJ Watt Three-Time NFL Defensive Player of the Year & Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Headlines 2024 U.S. Venture Open - April 9, 2024
- Visteon to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on April 25 - April 9, 2024
- Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 28, 2024 - April 9, 2024