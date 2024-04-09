ATLANTA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announces that Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has changed the outlook on Chart’s credit ratings from “Stable” to “Positive”. Moody’s affirmed Chart’s corporate family rating of “B1”, senior unsecured rating of “B3”, senior secured notes rating of “Ba3” and senior secured bank credit facilities rating of “Ba3”. At the same time, Chart’s speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-2 and credit impact score was upgraded to CIS-3.