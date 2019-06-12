Breaking News
Chart Industries, Inc. Finalizes Strategic Financing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) today announced it has priced an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock, which is expected to close on June 14, 2019 concurrent with the expected closing of our previously announced committed $1.1 billion in credit facilities.

The proceeds from these financing activities will fund the acquisition of Harsco Corporation’s Industrial Air-X-Changers business which is expected to close on July 1, 2019.  The proceeds will also be used to repay indebtedness and position the company for future growth.

“While our proposed offering of common stock was significantly oversubscribed, the associated pricing was at the lower end of our anticipated range.  We decided to size the offering to a level that would meet the needs of the business and support our growth and profitability objectives, while also acting in the interest of current shareholders by reducing anticipated dilution,” said Jill Evanko, CEO of Chart Industries.

Contact:

Jillian Evanko
Chief Executive Officer
630-418-9403 [email protected]

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s business plans, products and technology, cost synergies and efficiency savings, objectives, future orders, product demand and customer requirements, revenues, margins, earnings or performance, liquidity and cash flow, capital expenditures, business and industry trends, project status and other information that is not historical in nature.  Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or in other statements made by the Company are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those found in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, which should be reviewed carefully.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

