Breaking News
Home / Top News / Chart Industries, Inc. Receives Full Notice to Proceed for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG Export Terminal Project

Chart Industries, Inc. Receives Full Notice to Proceed for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG Export Terminal Project

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 34 mins ago

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has received full notice to proceed (“FNTP”) for the production of cold boxes and brazed aluminum heat exchangers for Venture Global’s 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project. This week Venture Global announced final investment decision (FID) and the closing of the project financing for their Calcasieu Pass LNG facility and associated TransCameron pipeline in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.  The proceeds of the debt and equity financing fully fund the balance of the construction and commissioning of Calcasieu Pass. Full site construction began in February 2019 and the Commercial Operations Date is expected in 2022. 

At the end of March 2019, Chart booked the full equipment order of $135 million for the Calcasieu project from Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE). On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, BHGE announced that it has been awarded a contract and granted notice to proceed on the construction of a comprehensive LNG technology solution for the project.  Chart will deliver the equipment on a multi-year schedule in conjunction with BHGE and Kiewit.

“We are proud to be part of Venture Global’s unique and innovative Calcasieu Pass project and overall LNG model,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s President and CEO.  “In conjunction with our strong partners on this project, we will provide the highest quality cold boxes and heat exchangers on schedule from our Wisconsin and Louisiana facilities.”

Contact:

Jillian Evanko
Chief Executive Officer
630-418-9403
[email protected]

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s business plans, products and technology, cost synergies and efficiency savings, objectives, future orders, product demand and customer requirements, revenues, margins, earnings or performance, liquidity and cash flow, capital expenditures, business and industry trends, and other information that is not historical in nature.  Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release or in other statements made by the Company are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those found in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, which should be reviewed carefully.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit  www.Chartindustries.com.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.