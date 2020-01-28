Chart Industries Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.  The call will be hosted by Jill Evanko, CEO, John Bishop, COO, and Scott Merkle, CAO.  Chart plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year earnings release prior to market open on February 13th.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 8278408.  A call webcast is also available on the Company’s investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com.  

A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com, one hour after the call concludes.  You may also listen to a recorded replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 8278408.  The replay will be available beginning 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 13, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Contact:

John Bishop
Chief Operating Officer
313-671-6905
[email protected]

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit  www.Chartindustries.com.

