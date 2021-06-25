Chart Industries Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.   Chart plans to issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release prior to market open on July 22nd.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 2482633. A call webcast is also available on the Company’s investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com.

A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com, one hour after the call concludes. You may also listen to a recorded replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 2482633. The replay will be available beginning 12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 22, 2021 until 12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 29, 2021.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Contact:

Wade Suki, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
832-524-7489
[email protected] 

