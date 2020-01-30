Charter flight carrying South Koreans from Wuhan arrives home

A charter flight carrying 367 South Koreans from Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, landed at the Gimpo International Airport on Friday, South Korea’s foreign ministry said.
