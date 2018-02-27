ChartIQ and Trading Central announce partnership, provide financial community with most advanced trading and technical tools on the market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChartIQ, leader in HTML5 solutions for capital markets, partners with Trading Central to offer the most powerful technical insights to traders within ChartIQ’s award winning interface. Trading Central, a leading provider of real-time investment research, brings to ChartIQ vast technical insights that complement ChartIQ’s WebTrader for MT4 and HTML5 Charting Library.

“Our partnership with ChartIQ is an important example of the growing interoperability between applications and how we as an industry can work together to deliver value for investors,” says Kathryn St. John, Senior Director of User Experience at Trading Central. “We’re bringing actionable analysis to world-class charts, where so many traders spend their time. This means traders can craft orders from important key levels directly from the charts, enabling faster decisions and more timely trades.”

Trading Central’s Featured Ideas™ tool is now live within ChartIQ’s WebTrader for MT4 and provides transparent and education-based trade ideas derived from each trader’s unique preferences. Featured Ideas™ educates traders by tailoring trade ideas towards preferred currency pairs, times, and monitors portfolios to identify and notify when technical events occur. Together, ChartIQ and Trading Central offer the most intelligent white-label trading solution on the forex market.

The Technical Events Plugin by Trading Central allows traders using ChartIQ’s HTML5 Charting Library to mark directly on their chart when major events occur. The event marker then becomes a future reference point for marking when similar events occur, or have the potential to occur, that can impact the price of a certain asset. The Technical Events Plugin paired with ChartIQ’s 100+ indicators, features, and Trading from the Chart integration makes ChartIQ’s HTML5 Charting Library a complete technical analysis suite for any level trader.

To celebrate the partnership, a private VIP reception was held in New York City February 26th in the midst of the TradersEXPO, the largest event for active traders. “We welcome ChartIQ as our newest technology partner that brings our actionable market research to traders within its sleek, modern interface,” says Alain Pellier, co-founder and CEO of Trading Central. “We’re proud to support investment decisions, and alongside ChartIQ, more traders can benefit from world-leading innovation.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Trading Central to further provide a better user experience to our clients. Having their expertise in market research and integrating their tools into our HTML5 Charting Library and WebTrader for MT4 products will better help our joint customers differentiate their offerings in the market,” says Dan Schleifer, CEO and Co-founder of ChartIQ.

About ChartIQ:

ChartIQ builds powerful, lightweight financial applications that redefine consumer experiences for over 200 capital markets institutions, investment banks, and retail brokerage firms around the world. Delivering the most intuitive front end software, ChartIQ provides APIs and toolkits that make it easy for financial institutions to move away from core systems and towards HTML5. ChartIQ is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia with offices in New York City, London, and Limassol. Find us at www.chartiq.com or @chartiq. Contact us at [email protected]

About Trading Central:

Trading Central has been successfully supporting investment decisions through innovation since 1999. Our broad portfolio of market solutions combines awarded analyst research and patented pattern recognition with 24H global multi-asset coverage. Collectively, these provide technical and fundamental analysis on 75,000+ instruments every market day to offer timely and actionable insight. Markets never sleep® and with offices around the world, Trading Central is always there in the moments that matter. Find us at www.tradingcentral.com or @TRADINGCENTRAL.