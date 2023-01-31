Leading inventory management and tracking system enables ChartLogic users to better track supplies, control inventory on hand, and maximize revenue

Salt Lake City, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChartLogic, a division of Medsphere Systems Corporation, today announced the integration of the FlexScanMD inventory management and tracking system into the ChartLogic PM ambulatory practice management (PM) solution. The addition of FlexScanMD broadens the ChartLogic platform and provides clients with a more complete solution without bolt-on software and associated interfaces.

FlexScanMD is a nimble, cloud-based solution that employs barcode technology to enable reliable item tracking and create the ability to inventory anything. With FlexScanMD, ChartLogic PM clients can generate comprehensive reports, create various inventory-focused alerts, scale to meet the demands of growth, comply easily with regulatory requirements, and have confidence that the system is secure.

“The pandemic put a spotlight on the issues with inventory management that all healthcare organizations face every day,” said Chris Langehaug, president of ChartLogic. “The inclusion of FlexScanMD gives ChartLogic PM users control over their inventory and supplies that drives greater attention to where money is spent and how it can be effectively managed. We’re very excited about what this means for ChartLogic clients.”

As a division of Medsphere Systems Corporation, ChartLogic offers a full ambulatory EHR suite, including electronic medical record, practice management, e-Rx and patient portal solutions, as well as complete medical billing and ambulatory managed IT services. Physician practices choose ChartLogic for its proprietary command-and-control methodology, which allows users to create notes quickly and efficiently.

About Chartlogic

Since 1994, ChartLogic has seen positive growth and expanded its software suite from the first Meaningful Use Certified EMR in the country to a complete ambulatory EHR suite including electronic health record, practice management, revenue cycle management, e-prescribing, patient portal and much more. As a division of Medsphere, ChartLogic continues to add products and services that help practices improve patient care by being a more efficient practice.

About FlexScanMD

Developed in 2009 by Kestrel Software, LLC, FlexScanMD is the medical industry’s premier cloud-based inventory management system, used by medical practices of any specialty and size to track the products they stock, dispense, and sell. Its many advanced features, seamless integration with electronic health record and practice management systems, and simplicity of use save time and expense, allowing medical practices to focus on what matters most, delivering better care to the patients they serve.

For more information, please visit www.flexscanmd.com.

About Medsphere

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget. Medsphere’s portfolio includes CareVue, an integrated inpatient EHR platform that provides comprehensive clinical support, Wellsoft EDIS and urgent care solutions, RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution, HealthLine, a proven and versatile supply chain management product, and the Marketware suite of healthcare relationship management and data analytics tools.

Medsphere’s ChartLogic division offers a complete ambulatory suite including EHR, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Patient Portal. Using a vendor-independent approach to helping hospitals solve critical challenges, the Phoenix Health Systems division provides a host of healthcare IT services, including systems implementation, project management, remote service desk, end-user device management, application management and IT leadership. Medsphere’s Government Services Division also applies legacy EHR expertise to development and testing projects for both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

Learn more about Medsphere at www.medsphere.com.

