Chassis Dynamometers Market Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2022 and 2032, Reaching a total of US$ 250.9 million in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to account for a sizable proportion of the worldwide chassis dynamometers market. The market in the region is expected to increase rapidly in the coming years as consumers become more aware of the advantages of chassis dynamometers over alternative dynamometers

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global chassis dynamometers market is expected to be valued at US$ 196.4 Million in 2022 with a stable CAGR of 2.5%. The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 250.9 Million from 2022 to 2032. An increase in the automation industry is likely to propel market growth. During the historic forecast range from 2016-2021, the global chassis dynamometers market registered a CAGR of 2%.

There are two types of chassis dynamometers: single row rollers and double row rollers. Chassis dynamometers play a crucial in calculating torque and horsepower output, diagnosing suspension issues, assessing vehicle performance, and adjusting the engine. Such efficient qualities of chassis dynamometers are driving growth in the market.

Key Factors

High precision and flexibility are the leading factors to drive growth in the chassis dynamometers market. It is a piece of test equipment that incorporates a platform two rollers, a braking system, and software to compute power output. A chassis dynamometer is capable of supplying driving input as well as monitoring output, such as torque and power at the wheels.

The automobile sector is witnessing a high demand for chassis dynamometers because of their increased accuracy and decreased maintenance needs along with quick load change capability. Owing to a surge in the industrial automation sector, the manufacturing industry’s strong need for motors and generators is producing comparatively high demand for chassis dynamometers.

Rising concerns about environmental pollution and the urgency to minimize emissions and noise from exhausts are surging the demand for dynamometers. They play an essential role in precise measurements of power, force, torque, and speed in the worldwide industrial and automotive industries.

Consumers are inclining toward growing quality requirements in vehicle production combined with increased quality awareness in the aerospace and manufacturing industries, which are projected to move the market ahead in the near future.

Several factors expected to augment growth in the chassis dynamometer market across the projection period include accuracy of the measurement and high repetitiveness. Furthermore, there is a higher possibility of the easy upgrade combined with the modularity of solutions are also expected to accelerate the growth of the chassis dynamometer market in the forthcoming years.

Dynamometers can be utilized for several engine development activities such as calibration of engine management controller. They are used by various end users such as passenger and commercial vehicles to perform tests involving emission performance, environmental performance, and horsepower performance. These factors are expected to propel growth in the market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

MTS Systems Corporation, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION HORIBA, Ltd., Rototest, Schenck RoTec GmbH, Mustang Advanced Engineering, Dyno Dynamics, Maha Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH, V-tech Dynamometers, Dynocom Industries Inc., Elektrodyne, Mustang Dynamometer, SuperFlow Dynamometers & Flowbenches are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Several crucial market players are collaborating to deliver best-in-class items for improving the global dynamometer arena. However, many worldwide start-ups in the chassis dynamometers market are pushing forward to meet the global domain’s expectations.

More Insights into the Chassis Dynamometers Market

North America is expected to take over the global market with the highest chassis dynamometers market share of 14% in 2022. North America is anticipated to account for a sizable proportion of the global market. The region is expected to generate the highest revenue as consumers become more aware of the advantages of chassis dynamometers over alternative dynamometers.

According to Future Market Insights analysis, Europe is expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities by accounting for a reasonable market share of 18% in 2020. The market is considered to propel throughout the forecast years, owing to economic expansion in countries such as Germany, Italy, and France, as well as the preference for electric dynamometers over other forms of dynamometers.

Key Segments Profiled In The Chassis Dynamometers Industry Survey

Chassis Dynamometers Market by Type:

Single Row Rollers Chassis Dynamometers

Double Row Rollers Chassis Dynamometers

Chassis Dynamometers Market by End User:

Chassis Dynamometers for Light Commercial Vehicles

Chassis Dynamometers for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Chassis Dynamometers for Passenger Vehicles

Chassis Dynamometers for Racing Vehicles

Chassis Dynamometers Market by Region:

North America Chassis Dynamometers Market

Latin America Chassis Dynamometers Market

Europe Chassis Dynamometers Market

Asia Pacific Chassis Dynamometers Market

Middle East & Africa Chassis Dynamometers Market

