SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through online learning, today released its Q1 2023 Workplace Learning Index , a quarterly report highlighting skills that are growing in demand among today’s professionals as they seek to keep pace with innovation and help support their company’s continued growth.

Analyzing data from nearly 14,000 Udemy Business customers across the globe, the Index reveals the technology and professional power skills that saw the biggest increase in course consumption (i.e., minutes spent learning) during the first quarter of 2023.

As the race to understand and effectively implement generative AI within the workforce continues, courses published on ChatGPT saw massive growth of 4,419%. Additionally, nearly 470 new courses about ChatGPT were added to Udemy’s platform over the quarter, garnering more than 420,000 course enrollments as of March 31. When it comes to how professionals are looking to implement ChatGPT within their daily flow of work to improve efficiency, Udemy Business learners are especially focused on: copywriting support to help boost SEO, idea generation to enhance visual presentations and large-scale email creation to improve productivity.

“The Udemy platform connects more than 70,000 instructors with 59 million learners globally, enabling us to spot emerging trends early and equip learners with fresh content to help them quickly master and implement new skills within their workflow,” said Scott Rogers, Senior Vice President of Supply Strategy at Udemy. “The skills required for professionals continue to rapidly shift, so it’s critical that leaders provide the training resources needed to keep up with advancements such as those related to artificial intelligence — to benefit both the employee and the company’s ability to get important projects done.”

Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury, President of Udemy Business, added “Organizations that encourage ongoing learning and provide flexible skill development opportunities can help attract and engage top talent, increase productivity and achieve greater business outcomes.”

In fact, research has shown that employees who spend time at work learning are 47% less likely to be stressed, 39% more likely to feel productive and successful, 23% more ready to take on additional responsibilities and 21% more likely to feel confident and happy. A recent IDC study of Udemy Business customers reported a nearly 5x increase in upskilled employees, approximately 12% higher productivity and significant hiring and recruiting cost savings.

The Index highlighted several other emerging themes in corporate learning, including:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have become two of the most sought-after skills in tech. Skills including ChatGPT (4,419%), Azure Machine Learning (281%), AI Art Generation (239%), Amazon EMR (227%) and Midjourney (218%) were the most sought-after global tech skills.

Skills including ChatGPT (4,419%), Azure Machine Learning (281%), AI Art Generation (239%), Amazon EMR (227%) and Midjourney (218%) were the most sought-after global tech skills. There is a growing demand for industry certifications. Courses related to new technologies in data, Python programming and cybersecurity have noted a spike in consumption. For example, courses on Databricks Data Engineer Associate certification (320%) were #4 on the list of top tech skills globally and have continued to grow in popularity within both the U.S. (330%) and India (341%) markets.

Courses related to new technologies in data, Python programming and cybersecurity have noted a spike in consumption. For example, courses on Databricks Data Engineer Associate certification (320%) were #4 on the list of top tech skills globally and have continued to grow in popularity within both the U.S. (330%) and India (341%) markets. The government sector is honing in on cybersecurity skills. Cybersecurity certification courses were the most popular among employees in government organizations, with a 280% increase.

Cybersecurity certification courses were the most popular among employees in government organizations, with a 280% increase. Skills that enable data-driven insights continue to remain prevalent. Tools like AWS Certified Data Analytics (107%) and Azure Data Factory (103%) are growing quickly in Australia, while Data Analysis courses increased by 42% in South Korea. Additionally, Microsoft PL-300 courses increased by 131% in the healthcare industry.

Tools like AWS Certified Data Analytics (107%) and Azure Data Factory (103%) are growing quickly in Australia, while Data Analysis courses increased by 42% in South Korea. Additionally, Microsoft PL-300 courses increased by 131% in the healthcare industry. Data analysis, cloud/app development, business intelligence and software integration are growing areas of specialization in tech. Microsoft solutions focused on managing complex, technical tasks are on the rise. Specifically, we’ve seen an increase in the adoption of Microsoft Power Platform within the manufacturing industry (358%) as well as within countries like Japan (1,063%), Canada (384%) and Germany (168%).

In the U.S., organizations are eager to learn more about ChatGPT with a 5,226% increase in consumption compared to Q4 2022. Other surging tech skills included Databricks Certified Data Engineer Associate (330% increase), Certified Associate in Python Programming or PCAP (306%) and Azure Machine Learning (279%).

Methodology

The Udemy Workplace Learning Index uses data from thousands of Udemy Business customers worldwide. Location data is based on the country associated with the company. The skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023. Courses are associated with one or more topics, with a maximum of five topics per course. The trending skills that you see in the report are based on these topics. If a course covers multiple topics, consumption minutes are divided equally across all topics associated with the course.

