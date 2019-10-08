Chatsworth Products Expands Edge Offerings with Acquisition of Oberon Inc.

Combined Expertise in ICT and Wi-Fi Infrastructure to Benefit Global Customers Extending to the Edge

CPI acquires Oberon as a wholly owned subsidiary and grows presence in the outdoor wireless infrastructure segment.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chatsworth Products (CPI)—a global manufacturer of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and power products, and industrial enclosures—has completed the acquisition of Pennsylvania-based Oberon Inc., a provider of mounting solutions for wireless access points and antennas.

The combined expertise of both companies will benefit all customers looking to extend their network to the edge and outdoor environments, with an enhanced CPI portfolio that now includes a wider selection of indoor and outdoor wireless enclosures and Wi-Fi mounting solutions.

“With artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial IoT driving ubiquitous connectivity, edge computing is no longer a ‘nice to have’, but a ‘must have’ for any business that wants to remain competitive now and in the future. CPI is proud to be a stronghold in the industry and this acquisition underscores this vision,” says Michael Custer, CPI President and CEO.

Effective immediately, Oberon is a wholly owned subsidiary of CPI, and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team, including Scott D. Thompson, Oberon President and CEO.

“Oberon shares CPI’s vision of helping customers successfully embrace digital transformation. We are excited to be part of a pioneering organization that not only understands our products, but also the industry as a whole. As we continue our paths together, we hope to solve the challenges of the digital era with breakthrough technology and unique networking infrastructure solutions,” says Thompson.

To schedule an interview with CPI’s leadership regarding this acquisition, contact Raissa Carey. To learn more about Oberon, visit the website.

###

About Oberon Inc.

Oberon is a U.S. manufacturer and provider of wireless access point mounting solutions and enclosures that are used where the wireless coverage, infrastructure security, environmental robustness, aesthetics, and serviceability are paramount in the network design and implementation. The company has been in business since 1999.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.

©2019 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, Motive, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, Secure Array, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. CUBE-iT, EuroFrame and Simply Efficient are trademarks of Chatsworth Products.

Attachment

oberon

CONTACT: Raissa Carey Chatsworth Products, Inc. 5125919525 [email protected]