Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CHD calls for an investigation of conflicts of interests of FDA’s VRBPAC committee members and why FDA ignored critical whistleblower claims regarding Pfizer’s poor COVID vaccine research practices

CHD calls for an investigation of conflicts of interests of FDA’s VRBPAC committee members and why FDA ignored critical whistleblower claims regarding Pfizer’s poor COVID vaccine research practices

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Washington, DC, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 2, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published an investigation finding poor research practices at Ventavia, a contract research company that conducted COVID-19 vaccine trials for Pfizer. 

According to the BMJ, “speed may have come at the cost of data integrity and patient safety.” A former Ventavia employee told the BMJ that the company had “falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial. Staff who conducted quality control checks were overwhelmed by the volume of problems they were finding.”

The employee, Brook Jackson, repeatedly notified Ventavia of her concerns according to the BMJ. She then emailed a complaint to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and was fired from her job the next day. The BMJ also stated that Jackson provided “dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings, and emails” to the publication. 

Jackson filed her complaint with the FDA in September of 2020 but the agency never investigated her documented concerns.

CHD is now calling upon Congress to investigate the FDA’s failure to look into these serious claims of shoddy testing of the Pfizer vaccine. The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) granted Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages five through eleven on October 26, 2021, nearly a year after these safety concerns were known by the FDA. “VRBPAC committee members have extensive ties with the same drug companies that manufacture the vaccines they vote upon,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “It’s obvious from their voting records that their allegiance is to Pharma and not to the health of our nation’s children.”

The organization also maintains that the threats posed by these vaccines to children’s health are significant considering that the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has received 856,919 reports of injuries following COVID vaccination including 18,078 deaths from mid-December, 2020 through October 29, 2021.

“Congress needs to prioritize an investigation of the FDA’s mishandling of the red flags raised by the former Ventavia employee as well as the conflicts of interest at play on the VRBPAC committee,” said Holland. “Tens of millions of children will get this vaccine and many will be subject to mandates in order to attend school. The citizens of this country need to know how this failure was allowed to occur and what steps are now being taken to correct the oversight.” 

###

Children’s Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. For more information, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

CONTACT: Rita Shreffler
Children's Health Defense
202-599-1461
rita.shreffler@childrenshealthdefense.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.