Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Che Capital Asset Management completes acquisition of 53-acres of land in Seguin, TX, to develop a proposed light industrial warehouse project.

Che Capital Asset Management completes acquisition of 53-acres of land in Seguin, TX, to develop a proposed light industrial warehouse project.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Real estate investment firm Che Capital Asset Management announced their successful closure on the 53-acre parcel for industrial land development. Moonshine Park is in the growing city of Seguin, Texas.

Chicago,Illinois, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Che Capital, the asset manager of Wise Capital Seguin Fund I, announced the Fund’s successful closing on the 53-acre parcel known for industrial land development.

To be called Moonshine Park, the proposed project is strategically located at the T-intersection of Tollway 130 from Austin and Interstate 10, connecting San Antonio, Austin and Houston. The management team plans to develop this parcel to address high demand uses such as warehousing and light industrial by working with the city of Seguin, Guadalupe County, and industrial developers. 

Furthermore, Moonshine Park has frontage access on three roads, including over 1000 feet on Highway 90. With easy access to Austin, San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcus, Lockhart, and Houston, Moonshine Park can support any growing manufacturers and e-Commerce vendors in Central Texas.  

Moonshine Park will also benefit from the recent passage of the CHIPS Act in the US Congress signals the potential of $280 Billion worth of investment in semiconductor infrastructure.  It will result in a cascading effect for suppliers of the semiconductor business in Central Texas, who will need to increase their logistics footprint to address the growing demand.

Photo: Moonshine park – a planned industrial development project, managed by Che Capital, in Seguin, Texas.

Che Capital co-founder Delphine Dung Nguyen notes, “Seguin, Texas, is seeing impressive growth due to its proximity to bustling San Antonio and the growing tech hub in Austin. Che Capital is proud to work with the pro-growth city of Seguin, its staff, and elected officials to meet the demand for warehousing and light industrial locations.”

Moonshine Park is the first industrial land development that Che Capital operates and manages. It plans to continue this momentum with additional investments soon in response to the region’s high demand for industrial and warehouse space.

“Seeing how my immigrant parents were able to save money to invest in real estate while working hard to support a large family, I have a good model to follow to create passive income and a retirement safety net. And they did all that and were able to retire early without the benefit of having high paying careers like Pharmaceutical IT and real estate like myself and my wife. Therefore, I invest in real estate, and I especially like land development.” said Henry Che, co-founder of Che Capital.

Photo: Delphine Nguyen and Henry Che - co-foudners of Che Capital 

Photo: Delphine Nguyen and Henry Che – co-foudners of Che Capital

Che Capital was represented by Derek Slafka of Anders Pierce Realty based out of Seguin, TX. Mr. Slafka was instrumental in negotiating an agreement that was a win-win for both Buyer and Seller.

About Che Capital:

Che Capital is a Real Estate investment firm that helps inventors create multiple streams of passive income by investing in strong real estate assets in growing markets. Che Capital was founded by Delphine Dung Nguyen and Henry Che. The firm specializes in multifamily properties, Co-living, and land development in and around high growth areas of the US.

Visit the following links to acquire further information about the project and the managers of the project:

Delphine Dung Nguyen | LinkedIn | Henry Che | Che Capital Group

DISCLAIMER: This is not an offer to invest. Any investment offer will be made through a private placement memorandum.

CONTACT: Contact Person: Delphine Dung Nguyen
Email: invest@CheCapitalGroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.