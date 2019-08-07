Breaking News
Check Point Receives Highest Security Effectiveness Score In Second NSS Labs Breach Prevention Systems Test

Global Cyber Security Leader Earns 20th NSS “Recommended” Rating Since 2010

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has earned the highest security effectiveness score in NSS Labs’ second Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test. NSS Labs tested Check Point’s Next Generation Firewall Security Gateway, Threat Prevention and Advanced Endpoint Security, earning the solution a “Recommended” rating for its security effectiveness and TCO per protected Mbps. The rating further validates Check Point’s ongoing ability to protect organizations by preventing the most advanced cyber attacks.

Of the group tested, Check Point achieved the highest security effectiveness score. In addition, Check Point received a block score of 100 percent for malware prevention for email and web, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate.

NSS Labs, Inc., a globally trusted source for independent, fact-based cyber security testing, awarded Check Point a “Recommended” rating for the third time this year – and an unprecedented 20 times since NSS Labs began testing its solutions in 2010.

“This test further reinforces Check Point’s position in the cyber security industry and our emphasis on preventing advanced threats,” said Itai Greenberg, Vice President, Product Management and Product Marketing at Check Point. “Threat prevention remains a crucial and fundamental component in any company’s security strategy. We believe the results of NSS Labs’ test further validate Check Point as the leader in the most advanced prevention technologies. ”

Download a complimentary copy of the NSS Labs report of Check Point’s Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) test results.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally.  Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

