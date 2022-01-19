Check Point Software Introduces the World’s Fastest Firewall Delivering 20 Times Better Price Performance to the World’s Most Demanding Datacenters

New Quantum Lightspeed series utilizing innovative ASIC technology, to deliver up to 3Tbps of security throughput and ultra-low latency at 3 microseconds

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the Check Point Quantum portfolio with Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls to introduce the biggest network security revolution in the last decade.

Quantum Lightspeed sets the standard for firewall performance to enable Hyper-fast datacenter security for every enterprise:

5 times better firewall throughput – Up to 3 Tbps per system / 800 Gbps per single gateway

10 times faster – Ultra-low latency at 3 microseconds

20 times better price performance than competing solutions

With the emergence of distributed SaaS applications and the need to better support remote workers, the modern data center is rapidly evolving to a hybrid architecture, with both on-premises and cloud operations. With network traffic growing 2X every 3 years, enterprises of all sizes are challenged with delivering hyper-fast datacenter security at the speed of the network.

Utilizing an innovative ASIC technology developed by NVIDIA, Check Point Quantum Lightspeed delivers breakthrough firewall performance that allows enterprises to support elephant flows and securely transfer terabytes of data in minutes instead of hours. Financial institutions can now securely process millions of hi-frequency trades with microsecond latency, and any business can provide fast access for remote users and support high growth businesses.

“As more enterprises rely on their hybrid datacenters to conduct business transactions, they need to implement a solution with network security speed,” said Dr. Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “Our goal was to design a solution that would work in the most demanding data centers which require high security throughput, low latency and can expand on demand to support rapid growth. Check Point Quantum Lightspeed hyper-fast firewalls deliver line-rate firewall performance at the speed of the network, setting a new standard in cybersecurity performance.”

“AI, 5G and the proliferation of smart devices are just some of the trends propelling enormous growth in data center traffic and creating new cybersecurity challenges for enterprise,” said Michael Kagan CTO at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA turbocharges zero-trust security in the data center and enables innovators such as Check Point to develop next-generation solutions like the Check Point Quantum Lightspeed security gateway, powered by the extreme performance of the NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNIC.”

“Enterprises that have distributed hybrid data centers and applications need data center security that performs at the speed of their business, needing to securely accelerate data transfers between applications, other data centers, and backups to the hybrid cloud,” said Frank Dickson, IDC Vice President of Security and Trust. “Check Point Quantum Lightspeed hyper-fast firewalls deliver data center security performance at the speed of the network, enabling enterprises to transfer hundreds of terabytes of data in minutes instead of hours, provide low latency for high frequency financial transactions, while also scaling security on demand to support high growth businesses like online commerce.”

Check Point Quantum Lightspeed Security Gateways™ are available now from our global network of partners.

For product specifications or to learn more about functionality, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/quantum/next-generation-firewall/lightspeed/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.