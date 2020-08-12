Check Point Software Launches Distribution Marketplace Program to Help Partners Reach New Customers and Market Sectors

Starting with Arrow Electronics and Ingram Micro Inc., the new program enables partners with marketing support, flexible financing and consumption models; gives customers easy, immediate access to Check Point’s cloud solutions

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has today announced the launch of the new Check Point Distribution Marketplace Program, joining with Arrow Electronics and Ingram Micro Inc., to help partners reach new customers and sectors with Check Point’s advanced cloud security solutions. The new program delivers enablement, marketing support, flexible financing and consumption models to partners, and builds on the Partner Growth Program launched in January to further accelerate and grow channel success.

Customers are increasingly using cloud marketplaces to get immediate access to solutions and consumption models that adapt to their business needs. At the same time, resellers need new approaches to finding and reaching new customer segments for cloud solutions. To address these needs, Check Point has teamed up with Arrow in Europe and Ingram Micro in the U.S. to enable its channel to offer customers’ best-in-class cloud security with fast, easy and flexible deployments, backed by a complete range of expert resources.

“Distributor marketplaces are a key growth driver for partners based on scale, reach and ease of doing business with a wider range of customers,” said Larry Walsh, CEO of The 2112 Group, a channel-focused research and strategy firm. “With its new Distribution Marketplace Program, Check Point is expanding its market coverage and go-to-market capacity in the cyber-security segment. Through these distribution marketplaces, Check Point is positioning itself to provide the partners with frictionless acquisition of turnkey solutions that customers need and demand.”

Dan Yerushalmi, Chief Customer Officer at Check Point said, “Partners are the bedrock of Check Point’s growth strategy. This initial launch with Arrow and Ingram Micro is testament to that, providing a unique opportunity to bring Check Point’s cloud security portfolio to a wider range of customers, digging further into the channel through these initial distributors.”

Frank Rauch, Check Point’s Head of Worldwide Channel, added, “As more and more organizations move applications, data, compute and security to the cloud, or create their own private cloud environments, Check Point is perfectly placed to capitalize on this move with its cloud solutions portfolio. This new program further strengthens our commitment to helping our partners win new business, and build even stronger relationships with existing customers. We plan to partner with additional marketplace distributors over the coming months to extend the new program.”

ArrowSphere, which is one of the first solutions available through the Distribution Marketplace Program, is a single platform by Arrow offering procurement, provisioning, integration, and management of cloud solutions, services, and aggregated billing globally. Check Point will be one of the first Security Partners to be integrated on ArrowSphere, bringing additional value to Arrow’s product portfolio providing them with the capacity to secure their customers Cloud environments. In early September, ArrowSphere will launch an extensive range of Check Point’s CloudGuard cloud protection and SandBlast threat prevention solutions concurrently in 14 European Countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

“Cyber attacks continue to increase at rapid pace, and the situation we are currently facing has forced many companies and organizations worldwide to implement additional security layers”, says Eric Nowak, president of Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. “Following CloudGuard IaaS we are now adding more Check Point security products to ArrowSphere, helping our channel clients and end customers to manage the cloud easily and securely. With the new offer, Arrow and Checkpoint are providing new opportunities to cloud customers and users to differentiate their business and reduce the complexity of cloud and digital transformation.”

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, powered by CloudBlue, is also part of the Check Point Distribution Marketplace Program. Established in 2009, the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is the one of the largest cloud ecosystems on the planet, credited with helping channel partners manage their cloud services, offer more “as a service” and grow their recurring revenues. Check Point’s CloudGuard and SandBlast solutions will be available as from August on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the U.S., Canada and Netherlands, with further solutions being introduced over the coming months.

“With the click of a mouse, Check Point’s channel partners can use the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to immediately address and manage the advanced security needs of their customers–offering them more as a service with greater ease and service excellence,” said Tim Fitzgerald, vice president, cloud channel sales, Americas, Ingram Micro.

“For MSPs, having the ability to quickly and effectively deploy and scale cloud services –especially when it comes to security solutions— in real time is critical to the customer experience,” says Eric Kohl, vice president, security, Ingram Micro. “With so many businesses operating from homes, as well as offices, demand for cloud-based security solutions is rising, making it a good time for Check Point to launch and for channel partners to take advantage of all Ingram Micro and the Cloud Marketplace have to offer.”

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.