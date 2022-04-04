Check Point Software Recognized as a Leader in G2 Grid Report for its Comprehensive Security Vision

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The report highlighted Check Point’s leadership in 12 categories across cloud, on premise security, advanced threat prevention, endpoint and mobile security

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has awarded Check Point Software a “Leader” across 12 categories in the G2 Spring 2022 Report. Check Point solutions secured leadership positions in Next Generation Firewall, Endpoint Protection, multiple cloud security and mobile data security categories. This recognition highlights Check Point Software’s continued focus on integrating cloud and on premise security, enhancing performance and integration across its solution range, and its centralized, unified security management.

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from the user community (voice of the customer), data from online sources and social networks to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. In each category, customers rated their satisfaction with the solution and provided feedback on their experiences. Check Point Software received Leadership ratings on 12 grids. Over 1,300 customers consistently rated Check Point Software high, thereby positioning Check Point as a leader with substantial market presence for Firewall Software, five different Cloud Data Security categories, Endpoint and Mobile Data Security, as well as advanced threat prevention, automated data center operations, and scalable security management and compliance.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Leader by G2 for the second consecutive year and get true user community validation and feedback,” said Amit Sharon, Head of Customer Experience at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point’s comprehensive security solutions allows for preemptive protection against the most advanced threats delivering uncompromised security to our customers against all forms of attacks.”

Customers from global enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses consistently rated Check Point Next Generation Firewall with five stars. Customer reviews from the reports include:

  • An IT engineer commented that “Check Point provides multi-layer security from endpoint to cloud with greater visibility. The Check Point management console is a one-stop-shop for policy, real time monitoring, reporting, updates and licensing.”
  • A network service manager shared that “Check Point delivers world-class threat prevention with rapid delivery of Threat Prevention updates, ensuring our gateways remain up to date and secure at all times.”
  • An enterprise IT Manager said, Check Point’s Smart Console provides a single pane of glass that allows his IT staff to manage the environment and troubleshoot issues quickly. The interface decreases the hours required to complete a task. The team can construct a single policy across all enforcement points in the Infinity architecture.”

Check Point customers are among more than 60 million people who visit G2 each year to read and write reviews about more than 100,000 software products and professional services. Given the results of G2’s evaluations, Check Point Software customers can feel confident that the technology will deliver high performance, scalability, and unified security management capabilities at a time when cyber security is most critical.

To read reviews about Check Point Software solutions, visit G2. 

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally.  Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT:  INVESTOR CONTACT:
Ekram Ahmed   Kip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software Technologies    Check Point Software Technologies
press@us.checkpoint.com   ir@us.checkpoint.com

                                
                                               
                     
                       

 

