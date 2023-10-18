The Forbes World’s Best Employers 2023 list recognizes Check Point’s strong culture and commitment to delivering gender equality and corporate social responsibility

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has been named as one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes for the fourth year in a row. With over 6,000 employees around the world, Check Point has once again been recognized as the world’s number one cybersecurity employer and praised for its strong company culture, gender equality and corporate social responsibility.

“From delivering cutting-edge innovations to protect the digital world to helping organizations build cyber resilience – our employees are our greatest asset,” said Yiftah Yaffe, Worldwide VP of HR at Check Point Software Technologies. “We strive every day to create an inclusive culture to support and encourage our employees. We are proud to be recognized once again as the world’s leading cybersecurity employer.”

The ranking is the result of comprehensive research on employer quality conducted on a global scale in partnership with Statista. The analysis included months of desk and database research, which culminated in a survey of more than 170,000 employees in over 50 countries, leading to millions of data points. Check Point was the highest ranked cybersecurity vendor in the list, earning spot #20 in the IT, Internet, Software & Services category and #293 in the full list of 700 organizations.

Check Point takes its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibility seriously. The company recently pledged to deliver transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices over the next twelve months, including carbon neutrality and extending cyber education programs to learners worldwide.

